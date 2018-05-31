Search

Work by Bird Photographer of Year finalist on show at Norfolk Wildlife Trust visitor centre

PUBLISHED: 15:50 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:57 28 August 2018

Kittiwake Trails, by photographer Paul Richards, whose work will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley visitor centre. Photo: PAUL RICHARDS

Kittiwake Trails, by photographer Paul Richards, whose work will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley visitor centre. Photo: PAUL RICHARDS

pjcrichards@pronature.co.uk

Fine art nature and wildlife images will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes visitor centre, as part of an exhibition by West Runton-based photographer Paul Richards.

Arctic Angel, by photographer Paul Richards, whose work will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley visitor centre. Photo: PAUL RICHARDSArctic Angel, by photographer Paul Richards, whose work will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley visitor centre. Photo: PAUL RICHARDS

Mr Richards, who was born in Wales, spent many hours fishing and roaming the countryside along the River Wye as a youngster.

After spending 15 years as a water bailiff, fish farmer and fishery manager, he moved into countryside management, eventually relocating to north Norfolk, where he is a keen camera club member and judge at both club and international levels.

Sleepy Sanderlings, by photographer Paul Richards, whose work will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley visitor centre. Photo: PAUL RICHARDSSleepy Sanderlings, by photographer Paul Richards, whose work will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley visitor centre. Photo: PAUL RICHARDS

Mr Richards, whose work is included in a new book featuring images by Bird Photographer of the Year competition finalists, will be running a close-up and macro workshop at the visitor centre on September 8 and will be on hand to chat to visitors and give advice to budding wildlife photographers throughout the exhibition, which runs from September 5-18.

For more information, or to book a workshop place, visit www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk or phone 01263 740008

