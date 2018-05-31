Work by Bird Photographer of Year finalist on show at Norfolk Wildlife Trust visitor centre
PUBLISHED: 15:50 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:57 28 August 2018
pjcrichards@pronature.co.uk
Fine art nature and wildlife images will be on show at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes visitor centre, as part of an exhibition by West Runton-based photographer Paul Richards.
Mr Richards, who was born in Wales, spent many hours fishing and roaming the countryside along the River Wye as a youngster.
After spending 15 years as a water bailiff, fish farmer and fishery manager, he moved into countryside management, eventually relocating to north Norfolk, where he is a keen camera club member and judge at both club and international levels.
Mr Richards, whose work is included in a new book featuring images by Bird Photographer of the Year competition finalists, will be running a close-up and macro workshop at the visitor centre on September 8 and will be on hand to chat to visitors and give advice to budding wildlife photographers throughout the exhibition, which runs from September 5-18.
For more information, or to book a workshop place, visit www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk or phone 01263 740008