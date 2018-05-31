“Buffy’s coming back but I’d rather see these rebooted”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Michelle Gellar (c) The WB The WB

With news circulating that Buffy The Vampire Slayer is returning, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis looks back on this, and the other summer TV hits of her youth.

Ah the 90s…I miss you. While many of us will look back on our childhood with rose-tinted glasses, I genuinely feel like I grew up in one of the best eras for music, TV and film in modern history. Summers were spent playing 40/40 knock and Curbsy. It didn’t seem to get dark until 11pm (a trick of the mind surely). Oasis pumped out of the radio. And the six-week school break stretched before us, full of endless possibilities – and plenty of viewing pleasures.

One of them had to be Buffy The Vampire Slayer- a camped up teen hit which gave us Angel (David Boreanaz), Sarah Michelle Gellar (who went on to do a few films but now sticks to the food business), and American Pie alumni Alyson Hannigan. Oh- it featured the Gold Blend advert man Anthony Head too as vampire slayer Buffy’s ‘watcher’. Forgetting the badly choreographed martial arts, terrible special effects and cheesy romantic sub-plots, it was compulsive viewing in the holidays, airing from 1997 to 2003.

Now it’s having a ‘reboot’. But no, we won’t be seeing Sarah Michelle et al donning leathers and kicking ass again. The new Warner Brothers take on it is allegedly coming to the big screen, produced by Atlas Entertainment (The Dark Knight) and penned by Whit Anderson, most recently noted for her work on Ocean’s Eight.

I can’t help thinking there are other shows I’d have preferred to see on the big screen though. Let’s put those rose-tinted glasses on and travel back in time.

Dawson’s Creek – 1998 to 2003

Oh how I yearned to be Joey (Katie Holmes) and stuck in an endless love triangle between Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Dawson (James Van Der Beek).

So engrossed in the ‘Creek’ was I in my teenage years I almost feel like I’ve been there, feet dangling over the water as I swayed on a swing under a Spanish moss covered tree to the sounds of Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me”.

Sigh.

It was positively dreamy, and I know lots of my friends pined over the lead boys endlessly during our latter years of high school.

The biggest winner from the show has to be Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, who has proved her mettle on the big screen with worthy performances in flicks such as Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, Manchester by the Sea (oh, and a little film you might know called The Greatest Showman).

Joshua Jackson broods on Sky hit The Affair.

Let’s skim over James VDB and his straight-to-DVD movies and cameos (although he did appear as a doctor in TV’s Mercy).

And poor old Katie Holmes will forever be cast under the shadow of ‘that’ sofa jumping incident of ex hubby Tom Cruise. Maybe a Creek reboot could revive her career?

Friends 1994-2004

This comedy series about a bunch of six friends got off to a rocky start. I recently re-watched all 10 series (yes, really) with my 12-year-old daughter and those first couple of episodes made me squirm – especially Matt Leblanc’s wooden-as-a-peg-leg acting. But it’s safe to say the gang soon settled into their characters and Friends has a legacy that will probably go on and on and on. Crane and Kauffman created a programme that was not only laugh-out-loud, wet-yourself, funny, but in parts poignant and meaningful too. It spawned trends (note The Shag haircut). Coined catchphrases like ‘how you doin?’ And how many readers went ‘on a break’ from their relationship after that famous episode, The One Where Rachel and Ross take a Break?

I wasted more hours than I can recall watching the show on Channel 4’s T4 at the weekends and, like other fans, have been waiting with bated breath for a Friends film. It’s never going to happen though, is it?

Saved By The Bell 1989 to 1992 with various spin-offs

If you or your children or grandchildren watched this in summers past, you’ve probably got the theme tune etched in your brain. “When I wake up in the morning…” and all that jazz.

Saved By The Bell had (and still has) a cult following and as well as being a whole lotta fun (lets forget the College Years spin-off) dealt with issues such as drug use, death, love and women’s rights. Imagine it, if you will, as a brighter, breezier, more light-hearted American version of Grange Hill.

Much like Dawson’s Creek and the Pacey-Dawson dilemma (and the Mark Owen or Robbie dilemma also of the time) friends and I would argue over who we’d rather go out with – cheeky protagonist Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) or jock Slater (Mario Lopez).

It’s fair to say not many of the cast have gone on to bigger, better things – perhaps apart from Elizabeth Berkley, who was created the role of Jessi after failing to win the part of Zack’s love interest Kelly (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen).

Worst off has to be Dustin Diamond (weird geek Screech), who ‘broke the internet’ with ‘that’ video.

Maybe a Saved By The Bell – Golden Years revival is in order?

Eerie Indiana 1991 to 1992 and re-aired 1993 to 1996

Not many episodes of Eerie were aired but, it felt like it was around forever. Its blood-curdling, Hammer Horror-inspired theme, off-the-wall subject matter, and bizarre storylines made it an instant classic that my friends and I remember as being one of the best kids programmes ever.

I was especially fond of lead character Marshall Teller, played by Omri Katz, who went on to star in one of my favourite Halloween films of all time, Hocus Pocus, with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The premise was simple. Marshall moves to Eerie, Indiana - a town where Bigfoot and werewolves roam the woods and Elvis is still alive.

Each episode in the short series centres around a myth or legend, seeing Marshall and his new BFF Simon Holmes kicking up dust on their bikes and trying to save the world/town.

It was downright creepy and I watched it under a blanket between devouring Point Horror books.

Of all the TV shows of my childhood, this is the one I’d love to see made into a movie the most.