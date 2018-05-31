Search

This is where you can see Strictly Come Dancing professionals in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 17 August 2018

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice will be back in the region with leading lady Luba Mushtuk. Picture: Strictly Theatre Company.

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice will be back in the region with leading lady Luba Mushtuk. Picture: Strictly Theatre Company.

Archant

With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing set to get underway very soon, here is where you can see professional dancers from the show at theatres across East Anglia.

Brendan Cole

He may not be returning to the Strictly dance floor this year but original ballroom bad boy Brendan Cole will be back at the Norwich Theatre Royal. He will be performing his brand new show, complete with singers and a live band, in the city on March 23 2019.

Burn the Floor

The revolutionary ballroom show has featured many Strictly alumni over the years (both pros and celebrities) and is going back on the road in the UK in 2019. Kevin Clifton will be returning to the show and will be joined by Graziano Di Prima who is in Strictly Come Dancing for the first time this year.

Fans can see the show at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on April 23 and at the Ipswich Regent on June 2.

Dance is Life

Italian pro Giovanni Pernice is returning to the region in 2019 with his smash hit dance spectacular, choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director Jason Gilkison. His leading lady will be Luba Mushtuk, Strictly’s newest female pro dancer. The show is at Marina Theatre Lowestoft on April 4 and The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe.

