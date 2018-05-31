Ten things to do in Great Yarmouth area over the bank holiday weekend

Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls 2015. The sun was shining for the final game of the festival of bowls. Over 60s Open Pairs final. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

Here are some events and attractions to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend in the Great Yarmouth area

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemsby Herring festival 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Hemsby Herring festival 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls 2018 starts on Sunday and will see more than 1,000 players take part overall.

It is free to watch the players on the seafront on the Britannia Bowling Greens between Sunday and Friday, September 21.

Many of the acts taking part in the opening sequence of the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Many of the acts taking part in the opening sequence of the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Longshore Herring Festival returns to Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

The event, held at the Hemsby Lifeboat Station, includes live music, a parade and barbecued herring to eat on the beach.

The herring will be cooked by the lifeboat station crew.

The Longshore Herring Festival, which runs from 10am to 4pm, also includes some fun activities from the East Anglian Working Newfoundland dogs, an auction, tombolas, a raffle, games, model trucks for the children to play on, music, refreshments, cake stalls and a bar.

Paul Lines has once again donated the fish for the day,

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome’s hit Summer Circus and Water is on over the whole bank holiday.

The international acts include the flying trapeze artists from Australia and Japan, Mexican juggler Roberto Carlos, Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Sascha Williams performing his Rola Rola act, Eric McGill’s aerial act, the Dupla da Roda hand balancers, dancers, swimmers and amazing Olympic quality gymnastics on the parallel bars from Ukraine Romanovski troupe.

It is on 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and Monday and at 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday.

For times and ticket prices and bookings call O1493 844172 or visit www.hippodromecircus.co.uk VIP tickets are also available.

Merrivale Model Village is open daily between 10am and 9.45pm and is a miniature wonderland.

The Pleasure Beach is open 11am to 9pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Pleasure Beach with its mixture of high-octane rides and traditional attractions sits at the top of Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile dominating the seafront skyline with its famous Skydrop.

Spread over nine acres, the Pleasure Beach offers huge family fun, full-throttle white knuckle rides to exhilarate and thrill, water attractions to catch your breath and fun rides to keep the children happy for hours.

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens is open every day from 10am.

At home in the landscaped grounds of Thrigby Hall is a special collection of rare animals from Asia. You will find endangered tigers, huge crocodiles, noisy gibbons and many more exciting animals. A unique network of raised walkways allows you to get up close and personal with these magnificent creatures. The park is wheelchair and pushchair friendly and benefits from free parking, picnic areas, café, gift shop and play areas to suit children of different age groups.

A craft fair will be held at St Peter’s Church in Lingwood over the bank holiday weekend.

It is being held between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, noon to 4pm on Sunday and 10am to 4pm on Monday.

There will be displays of craft work by local people, with some items to sale and stall holders showing how they work.

On Monday there will a programme of demonstrations.

During the craft there will be a refreshments marquee with tea, coffee and cake available every day. Between noon and 2pm a ploughman’s lunch will be available.

Entrance is free to the craft fair.

Joe Pasquale will have audiences in stitches at his show at Great Yarmouth’s Britannia Pier on Saturday.

You can buy tickets at www.britannia-pier.co.uk or 01493 842914.

The East Coast Truckers convoy will be arriving at Great Yarmouth seafront at about 6pm on Sunday.

Finally enjoy a stroll along the Golden Mile and enjoy its scenic beach, two piers and many restaurants or visit Gorleston’s sandy beach and walk along its clifftop,