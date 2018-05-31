8 Things to do in mid-Norfolk this Bank Holiday weekend

Come rain or shine, there is a whole host of thing to do in mid-Norfolk this bank holiday weekend, here are eight of our top picks.

Work by local painters, sculptors and ceramic artists will be on show at Ryburgh Arts Festival, which runs at St Andrew’s Church, Great Ryburgh until Monday. Proceeds go to church funds and opening times are Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday midday-5pm and Monday 10-4pm. St Andrew’s Pantry will be open for morning coffee, light lunches and afternoon tea.

Holkham Hall, near Wells-next-the-Sea, is hosting a Treasures and Trophies Exhibition charting the six-year Grand Tour undertaken by the hall’s founder, Thomas Coke. Travelling through France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the Low Countries, Coke amassed a huge collection of paintings, statues, drawings, rare books and manuscripts.

Visitors can walk in the shoes of Coke, dress up in costume, create a miniature Palladian building and see a replica of the studio of Italian painter Francesco Trevisani where he sat for his portrait.

The hall will be open on Sunday, with access to the exhibition included in admission prices.

Set off on a lego adventure at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary and discover the curious creatures of the deep.

Youngsters can navigate a trail to find hidden lego pieces in mystery tanks and solve the challenge to become a Sea Life junior diver and receive their own lego diver figure to take home.

Opening times are 10am-5pm, book online to save up to 40pc off admission prices. www.visitsealife.com/hunstanton

Celebrate Summer Days at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Get closer to nature, explore the further reaches of the reserve, follow trails, go pond dipping and play in Hootz House adventure playground.

Admission £11.95 adults, £10.95 children. Opening times 10am-5pm daily.

See some of the best East Anglian art at the inaugural exhibition at the Handa Gallery, Wells Maltings. Entitled Connection: Open 2018, the exhibition, which runs until September 30, is open from 10am-6pm daily and entry is free. For more information, visit www.wellsmaltings.org.uk

Shop, dine and explore at the Creake Abbey summer gift fair, which runs on Saturday from 10am-4pm. As well as food from Creake Abbey’s award-winning farmers market, visitors will have a chance to browse stalls selling locally-made gifts ranging from wood carvings and baskets, to soaps, paintings, textiles and ironmongery.

The café and food hall will be open and parking and admission is free.

There’s a music-themed flower festival at St Peter and Paul Church, Swaffham, with a performance by the Phoenix Singers on Friday at 7.30pm. The festival opens at 10am on Friday and runs until Monday. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

Swaffham Town Council and Norfolk Vehicle Club are hosting a classic car event and family fun day on Sunday from 10am-4pm. Attractions will include cars and motorcycles, craft stalls, food stands, a beer tent, fairground rides and an auto jumble and bygones auction.

The event runs at the recreation ground in Haspalls Road, with proceeds going to the upkeep and maintenance of open spaces facilities in the town.