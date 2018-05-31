Everything you need to know as VW Whitenoise Festival returns to Euston Park this weekend

VW Whitenoise Festival Archant

Get set for a weekend of family fun as the VW Whitenoise Festival makes a triumphant return to Euston Park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shades of Rhythm Shades of Rhythm

The acclaimed festival takes place near Thetford and is now in its 16th year and is expecting record attendance of 10,000.

The event, which began on Thursday and will run until tomorrow [Sunday], features an eclectic mix of music from The Neville Staple Band to The Allergies soul and funk DJ’s.

The festival will have a mixture of day visitors and campers with a limited number of electric pitches new for 2018.

VW Whitenoise Festival VW Whitenoise Festival

What’s on Stage?

This year’s live stage music line-up includes The Neville Staple Band (from The Specials), dance music favourites Shades of Rhythm (Saturday) and Soul and Funk DJs The Allergies (Friday) which are headline acts on the new ‘Lacons Brewery’ Main Stage and in the Big Top this summer.

Lakuta, DJ Format, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Bu Bounce and tons of local talent is also on the bill plus new confirmations for the Sunday include ‘The Marley Experience’, the ultimate Bob Marley tribute band and popular Killamonjambo (Friday).

READ MORE: Record crowds expected at VW Whitenoise Festival



What is there to do for children?

The child-friendly festival will see the return of the fantastic ‘Planet Kids’ area which will include some brand new free additions from mini-golf and a ginormous bubble blower to magic shows and Suzanne the Storyweaver on the Woodland Stage.

Children will be fully entertained with hip-hop dance, hula-hooping, trombone, drum and clay workshops as well as safari themed creative recycled art activities. There will also be a fun-fair where charges will apply.

What food is available?

You won’t be going hungry at the VW Whitenoise festival with the fantastic selection of independent caterers including many street food pop-ups from across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Look out for Milkshakes on the Moov, Gingers Gourmet Grill and Charlie’s Homemade Chip Company.

How much are tickets and how can I purchase them?

Camping tickets from Friday to Sunday cost £49.50 per adult and £14 per child (aged 3 to 15 years) and under 3s are free.

Day tickets are available on Saturday and Sunday and are priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children.

Purchase advance tickets at Leaping Hare Thetford or Norwich Camping & Leisure.

Find out all ticket information on the VW Whitenoise website.

VW Whitenoise welcomes well behaved dogs on leads at all times.