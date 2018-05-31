Search

TV quizzer and stand-up comic Paul Sinha heading to Diss

PUBLISHED: 16:54 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:54 22 August 2018

Paul Sinha is bringing his show Shout Out to My Ex to Diss Corn Hall. Picture: Red Comedy

Archant

He may be best known as ‘The Sinnerman’ from ITV’s The Chase, but Paul Sinha has spent much longer cracking jokes as a stand-up comic than he was wowing viewers of the daytime quiz show with his astonishing general knowledge.

Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha is best known for ITV quiz show The Chase. Picture: ITV/Matt FrostPaul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha is best known for ITV quiz show The Chase. Picture: ITV/Matt Frost

Before that he was a trained medical doctor before turning his attention to the funny bone to become a successful comedian. He has played every major comedy club in the UK, performed in 18 other countries, and been three times nominated for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014.

Now he is bringing his stand-up show Shout Out to My Ex to Diss Corn Hall as part of the autumn season. It tells the story of how comedian and doyen of daytime saw his illusions of happiness shattered.

If you are a Radio 4 listener you may also recognise his voice from venerable favourites Just a Minute, the Now Show, and the News Quiz, as well as shows on cricket, the 2012 Olympics, Magna Carta, UK Citizenship, and three series of his own History Revision.

His amazing knowledge first came to public attention as a guest on 5 Live’s Fighting Talk. It led to him joining the tea time ITV quiz show The Chase, on which he is one of the quizmasters contestants have to beat.

He takes general knowledge seriously.

At time of writing, Paul is ranked 6th in the UK at quizzing and in November 2017 recorded his second top 10 finish at the European Quizzing Championships.

• Paul Sinha is at Diss Corn Hall on November 16, 8pm, £14 (£12 cons), 01379 652241, disscornhall.co.uk

