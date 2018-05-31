TV chef Polly Guy steps in at the last minute for the Aylsham Show

Polly Guy, celebrity chef will be appearing at the Aylsham Show cookery theatre after stepping in at the last minute to help organisers. Pic: Polly Guy.

Winner of Channel 4’s Come Dine with Me, culinary queen Polly Guy is joining the line-up of Norfolk’s top chefs at the Aylsham Show’s Cookery Theatre event tomorrow, stepping in at the last minute after a cake making cancellation.

Norfolk celebrity chef Polly Guy has agreed to step in at the last minute to demonstrate her dessert making skills at the Aylsham Show cookery theatre event, sponsored by property agents Arnolds Keys, being held tomorrow.

Polly, from Old Catton, the owner of Polly’s Pantries and winner of two Channel 4 cookery shows, including being the Come Dine with Me Champion of Champions in 2016, agreed to do a demonstration after a last minute cancellationn in the programme left organisers in hot water.

Polly, who will be appearing at the Great Food and Drink Show in Exeter next month alongside celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge and Jean-Christophe Novelli, will be appearing at the Aylsham Show tomorrow, demonstrating how to make an Italian meringue dessert finished elegantly with rose petals and crushed nuts, and will also be a judge in the ‘Generation Game’ style contest.

This competition involves two contestants from sponsors Arnolds Keys, Christina Mallinder and Nick Williams, going head to head in a culinary challenge. Polly Guy will be showing them how to make one dish and Johnny Payne, from Coxford’s Butchers in Aylsham, will be showing them another and then they have to recreate the dishes themselves, all in front of the audience. The winner will be declared by Polly and Johnny.

The cookery theatre offers a day’s programme of demonstrations in front of a live audience from some of Norfolk’s finest chefs including Daniel Smith, patron chef at the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross, Norwich’s Warwick Street Social and the Ingham Swan, currently being refurbished following a devastating fire. He will be showing how to prepare a pork ballotine and a sea bass dish.

The line up also includes a demonstration by Iain McCarten, head chef at the Last Wine Bar in Norwich. He will be showing how to prepare a dish made from local beetroot and goat’s cheese with truffle honey as well as the Last Wine Bar’s signature dessert of cheesecake using local raspberries.

Mark Sayers, head chef at the Saracen’s Head, Wolterton, which is reopening this coming week after refurbishment, will be kicking off the day’s event. Mark will be demonstrating at the show how to cook a roast rack of Wolterton lamb, black pudding and apples as well as a dish using fresh mackerel with crab and samphire stuffing - all in under an hour! The event will be brought to an end by a demonstration by Johnny Payne and Jason Gibbons, from Coxford’s Butchers.

A schedule of the events at the Cookery Theatre, which is held in a marquee in the food and farming area, near the Grand Ring, is as follows (please note timings can change slightly on the day):

10.30: Mark Sayers, Saracen’s Head, Wolterton

11.30: Iain McCarten, Last Wine Bar, Norwich

12.30: Daniel Smith, Wildebeest, Warwick Street Social, Ingham Swan

13.30: Generation Game challenge with Christina Mallinder, Nick Willlilams, Arnolds Keys with Johnny Payne, Coxford’s Butchers and Polly Guy, Polly’s Pantries

14.30: Polly Guy, Polly’s Pantries

Short break

15.45: Johnny Payne, Jason Gibbons, Coxford’s Butchers

16.45 Finish

For more information and tickets for the Aylsham Show, held at the Blickling Park, tomorrow, see www.theaylshamshow.co.uk