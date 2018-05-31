Work by top wildlife artist and award-winning sculptor featured in Holt exhibition

Avocets (detail), by top wildlife artist Robert Greenhalf, whose work will be on show as part of an exhibition at Bircham Gallery, Holt. Photo: BIRCHAM GALLERY Archant

Work by one of the country’s top wildlife artists will be on show alongside nature–inspired sculptures, in an exhibition at Bircham Gallery, Holt.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ebbing Tide, Curlews and Heron, by wildlife artist Robert Greenhalf, whose work will be on show as part of an exhibition at Bircham Gallery, Holt. Photo: BIRCHAM GALLERY Ebbing Tide, Curlews and Heron, by wildlife artist Robert Greenhalf, whose work will be on show as part of an exhibition at Bircham Gallery, Holt. Photo: BIRCHAM GALLERY

Featuring woodcuts, watercolours and oil paintings by Sussex-based Robert Greenhalf, the show will also include wire ‘drawings’ by award-winning sculptor and printmaker Celia Smith, whose main inspiration is the domestic and native birds of Britain.

Entitled Wildlfe, the exhibition, which will runs from September 8 to October 3, will include paintings and prints of the birds of the shore and coastal wetlands, as well as those seen in northern France and on an annual bird-watching expedition studying the seabirds of Stokholm Island, Pembrokehshire.

Wildlife, featuring work by Robert Greenhalf and Celia Smith, runs at Bircham Gallery, 14 Market Place, Holt until October 3. For more information, email info@birchamgallery.co.uk or phone 01263 713312.