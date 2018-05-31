10 things to do in north Norfolk this weekend

Weybourne Fun Day. one of the many fun, family events taking place in north Norfolk this weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Summer is in full swing in north Norfolk and, this weekend, there is a whole host of family-friendly events taking place across the area. Here are 10, some of which are raising cash for some fantastic local good causes.

Showtime at the Coronation Hall, Mundesley. Local theatre company Red Loft is staging two new shows, with Showtime Musicals - a celebration of musical theatre - running from August 9-11 and Showtime Speakeasy, featuring a cabaret-style selection of comedy songs, jazz, swing and musical theatre accompanied by a live band running from August 16-18. Tickets £17 (including supper) from www.ticketsource.com

Barnacles and Belemnites: Children’s Wildlife Watch at West Runton beach, Saturday, August 11. Join Norfolk Wildlife Trust for a low tide insight into the weird and wonderful world of rockpools. Find out about the wildlife inhabiting the Norfolk coast today and creatures that existed millions of years ago. Runs from midday-2pm, cost £6 (£4 NWT members), booking essentioal on 01603 625540.

Cley Harbour Day: Saturday, August 11. Canoe racing, barbecue, walking the plank, best dressed boat and best dressed pirate competitions, boat races and music from the Old Wild Rovers and the Foreign Locals. Runs from 4pm-9pm, free entry and free parking in the village car park.

Sheringham Lifeboat Day, which runs at the lifeboat station on Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Lifeboat Day, which runs at the lifeboat station on Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Gimingham Flower Festival: Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12. Beautiful, seaside-themed displays at historic All Saints Church. With a barbecue, stalls, refreshments and bric-a-brac. Runs from 10am-5pm on both days, with songs of praise at 6pm on Sunday.

Family Fun Day by the beach: Sunday, August 12. Rainbow’s End Holiday Park, at Bacton, will be hosting a special event in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. Including a children’s fancy dress competition, games, stalls, live music, a barbecue and a raffle with a chance to win one of two holidays. Free entrance and parking, runs from midday-5pm at Mill Lane, Bacton, NR12 0HN.

Big screen showing of the classic movie Grease: Saturday, August 11. Proceeds to Sophie’s Big Trip, which is raising funds to send Stalham 20-year-old Sophie Kennedy and her family to Disney World, Florida while she waits for a kidney transplant. Screening at 7pm at North Walsham Memorial Park, NR28 9AY. Free entry with a bucket collection.

Starting Handle Club summer show, Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12: Celebrating the 60th anniversary of tractor manufacturer Massey Ferguson and the centenaries of John Deere and Massey Harris, the show will include a fun dog show and a sheep dog demonstration, grain harvesting and steam threshing demonstrations, gun dog displays, music from Taverham Band and Glenmoristen Pipe Band and a full parade ring programme. There will also be a road run bar and hog roast with live music on Saturday evening. Runs from 9am-5pm both days at Orchard Cottage, Allison Street, Marsham, NR10 5PJ. Admission is £5 (Under 15s free), with free parking.

Sheringham Lifeboat Day, 10am-1pm, Sunday, August 12: Lifeboat launches, as well as a combined exercise with the Coastguard helicopter and Cromer’s two lifeboats. Appearances from RNLI mascot Stormy Stan and music from the Sheringham Shantymen. Finishes with lifeboat service.

Weybourne Fun Day, Sunday, August 12. Fun dog show – including the all-new sausage race, arts and crafts and locally-produced food and drink marquees, car boot sale, children’s rides, games and disco, refreshments and a bar. Runs from 10am-4pm, entry £5 per car, all proceeds to Weybourne Community Fund.

Norfolk’s finest food fair, Sunday, August 12 and 26: Bakers and Larners of Holt will be showcasing some of Norfolk’s finest food producers as part of the store’s series of summer Sunday openings. All areas of the department store will be open, with the food fair taking place in Bakers Court car park. Open from 10aam-4pm.