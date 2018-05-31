Video

The Scots Guard will march into Norfolk for Beating Retreat and Concert

The Soldiers' Charity Beating retreat & Concert Picture: Submitted Archant

The Band of The Scots Guard return to the Thursford Collection this September for its annual Beating Retreat and Concert.

The ABF The Soldiers’ Charity Norfolk Committee’s major event of the year takes place on Tuesday September 4 at 7pm.

The spectacular event is a sight to behold and the Beating Retreat will take place in the car park followed by a concert in the theatre.

The Beating Retreat is a military ceremony dating back to the 16th century and was first used to recall nearby patrolling units to their castle.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity has been in existence since 1944 when, as the Army Benevolent Fund, it was established to provide support for all serving soldiers, veterans and dependents in need, whether a terminally ill serviceman’s child, a wounded soldier or the oldest veteran or widow.

In a typical year 6,000 grants are distributed to individuals, one third to serving personnel and their families.

Grants are also given to charities supporting Army personnel, including: SSAFA, Combat Stress, BLESMA and other smaller specialist charities.

The Charity gave £50,000 in support of Gurkha Soldiers and families after the earthquake in Nepal two years ago and over £63,000 in grants to veterans and their families in Norfolk.

Today, the conflicts may be different, but the pressures on our soldiers remain the same.

Hundreds of soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan and Iraq with many more injured both mentally and physically.

That is why in 2007 the charity launched the Current Operations Fund, to support soldiers, veterans and their families affected by these conflicts.

Tickets cost £22 for adults and can be purchased by post from the Thursford Collection, Norfolk NR21 0AS, enclosing SAE, by telephone on 01328 878 or online and children 15 and under are half price.

For those who feel they need the support of the ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, call the main office in London on 0207 811 3207.