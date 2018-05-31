Search

The Regrettes announce Reading & Leeds Festival warm up show at OPEN in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:20 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 01 August 2018

The Regrettes. Photo: Courtesy of Anti Despair Machine

The Regrettes. Photo: Courtesy of Anti Despair Machine

Courtesy of Anti Despair Machine

Young Los Angeles band The Regrettes are set to headline OPEN in Norwich as they warm up for their performance at Reading & Leeds Festival a few days after.

The Regrettes poster. Photo: Courtesy of Anti Despair MachineThe Regrettes poster. Photo: Courtesy of Anti Despair Machine

The Regrettes are emerging as a hot tip, earning praise and a devoted underground following for their riotous mix of pure punk energy, rambunctious rock ‘n’ roll and wide-reaching lyrical positivity.

Comprised of 17-year-old Lydia Night, vocals and guitar, 21-year-old Genessa Gariano, guitar, and 20-year-old Sage Chavis, bass guitar, they made an immediate impression on the Los Angeles music scene, touring extensivley since forming in 2015, including shows with Peaches, The Frights and Cold War Kids.

Having recently played The Great Escape and Dot To Dot festivals, they have now announced two warm-up shows ahead of their sets at Reading & Leeds Festival during the last weekend of August.

“I am not scared of anyone judging me, I don’t care. I don’t care if someone doesn’t like what I have to say. For every person that likes you, there’s a person that doesn’t like you. No matter what, if people can relate to the music then it’s worth it. That’s what is cool for me,” says lead singer Lydia.

Tickets for their show in Norwich are available from OPEN’s website for £8 advance.

