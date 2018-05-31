Video

Texas band Whiskey Shivers stop off for free gig at Norfolk pub

Whiskey Shivers who are playing at the Burston Crown. Picture: Sean Daigle Archant

Fresh from playing the Womad festival and appearing on Cerys Mathews BBC Radio 6 show, Texas band Whiskey Shivers play a special gig at the Burston Crown.

The band who hail from Austin Texas heard about the Norfolk pub from friends, Colorado band the Yawpers, that had played at the venue earlier in the year.

Bev Kembery, the owner of the Burston Crown, said: “I am so excited about this special evening. It was wonderful to hear that musicians in America talk about us. I think this going to be an amazing night and it is open to all live music fans and free to enter.”

WoW Festival organiser and music promoter Geoff Dixon said: “This band did a great performance for us at WoW festival, talking to them afterwards they said that they had read online that their friends the Yawpers had played at a pub venue in Norfolk that was from 1580 and had the best food and was an awesome music venue.

“I told them it was only half a mile away and they said they wanted to come back. They left to fly back to the USA the following day but came back to play Womad and Cambridge. I invited them to come and play for us at the Crown and they were very quick to say yes.

“The Yawpers left us a recipe for a ‘Yawper burger’ and hoping for something similar from Austin Texas- but not whiskey shivers! “.

The free gig on August 1 from 7.30pm will open with local roots and Americana four piece Ludlum Pikes.

Band mandolin player Peter Arnold, who owns Diss Music Hub, said: “I was listening to Cerys Matthews on Radio 6, interviewing Whiskey Shivers and realised this is the band we’re supporting at The Burston Crown. I think we can say that we are very excited to be supporting a band like this in this amazing live music venue.”