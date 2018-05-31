Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Teddy, steady, go! Teddy bear windmill zipwire event to return

PUBLISHED: 14:56 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 29 August 2018

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A popular teddy bear zipwire event at Dereham Windmill is set to return this weekend.

The event, which also includes stalls and a bouncy castle, will start at 2.15pm at the windmill on Greenfields Road.

Entry will be between 1pm and 2pm.

Prizes will be presented for the fastest teddies and those attending can also visit the coffee shop for refreshments.

Alison Webb, treasurer of the Dereham Windmill, said: “This is our annual event and we are looking forward to welcoming all the community along to this great day with us.”

Dereham Windmill was built in 1835 and is the last of several windmills in the Dereham district.

The entry fee is £3 per teddy and other soft toys can also be entered.

The event takes place on Sunday September 2.

Are you hosting a local community event in or around the Dereham area? Email the details to reporter Daniel Bennett at daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Residents still in the dark after sudden closure of town’s only post office

The Post Office and WH Smith store in Downham Market has been closed for eight weeks. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast