Teddy, steady, go! Teddy bear windmill zipwire event to return

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A popular teddy bear zipwire event at Dereham Windmill is set to return this weekend.

The event, which also includes stalls and a bouncy castle, will start at 2.15pm at the windmill on Greenfields Road.

Entry will be between 1pm and 2pm.

Prizes will be presented for the fastest teddies and those attending can also visit the coffee shop for refreshments.

Alison Webb, treasurer of the Dereham Windmill, said: “This is our annual event and we are looking forward to welcoming all the community along to this great day with us.”

Dereham Windmill was built in 1835 and is the last of several windmills in the Dereham district.

The entry fee is £3 per teddy and other soft toys can also be entered.

The event takes place on Sunday September 2.

Are you hosting a local community event in or around the Dereham area? Email the details to reporter Daniel Bennett at daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.