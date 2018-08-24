Search

Take a sneak peak inside new over-25s bar Red Rock Cafe in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:48 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 24 August 2018

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Dust off your dancing shoes as a new bar aimed at the older market is opening its doors in Prince of Wales Road on Saturday.

Red Rock Cafe has replaced New York New York Bar in 20 Prince of Wales Road and is ‘geared to the over-25s market’.

The bar has a retro theme, including a disco LED dance floor, and will play 80s and early 90s music.

Owner Andy Gotts, who also runs Fluke bar in the city, decided to open the bar as he claims ‘most of the venues in the city’ are aimed towards the younger generation.

Mr Gotts said: “The cafe is not exclusive to but geared to over-25s market - it’s very retro orientated.

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

“Red Rock Cafe is independently owned and independently operated by two local guys who have vast experience in the city we would like to think we have a very good idea about people’s aspirations and desires are when on a night out.

“There is definitely a distinct lack of venues for the over-25’s audience and most of the venues in the city centre are geared towards the younger generation aged 18 and over.

“All we keep hearing is over-25s wishing there was a dedicated venue for them.”

The dress code will be smart casual and Mr Gotts claims the average age of customers will be 30.

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria PertusaRed Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria PertusaRed Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria PertusaRed Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Red Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria PertusaRed Rock Cafe Credit: Victoria Pertusa

