Tabletop clothes sale will benefit Holt’s breast-feeding centre

14 August, 2018 - 08:34
Holt Community Centre. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Holt Community Centre. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Second-hand clothes for mothers, babies and children will go on sale to raise money for a breast-feeding clinic in Holt.

Holt Community Centre is hosting the sale to benefit Latched On in Charles Road, which is run by volunteers.

Anyone wanting to sell items at the sale can have their own table for £6, and items can also be donated before the day of the sale to help raise funds.

The sale will take place on Saturday, September 8 from 10am to 1pm. There will be teas, cakes and refreshments on the day along with information about breast feeding.

To ask about having a table or for more information, email latchedonholt@gmail.com.

Anyone wanting to donate items can drop them off at the Adult Day Care Centre in Charles Road Holt on Wednesdays between 9.30am and midday or text 07824 166774 to arrange an alternative time and place.

