Sundown Festival 2018: Everything you need to know

Sundown Festival in Norwich.

Sundown Festival kicks off this Friday with a stellar line-up including Shawn Mendes and Clean Bandit - here’s everything you need to know ahead of the festival.

Happy Sundowners at the Sundown Festival.

When and where is it?

Sundown takes place Friday August 31 to Sunday September 2 at the Norfolk Showground, Norwich, NR5 OTT.

The campsite opens to camping ticket holders at 12pm on Friday and three day weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) ticket holders can enter the arena from 5pm on Friday night.

The arena opens to day and weekend ticket holders from 12pm to 10.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Campers must vacate the campsite by 12pm on Monday.

There is no re-entry for day or weekend ticket holders if you leave the festival site - if a weekend ticket holder leaves the site on Saturday they won’t be readmitted until the arena re-opens on Sunday.

Last entry to the festival is 10pm on Friday, 9pm on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday.

Sundown Festival

What’s the line-up?

Big names are set to perform at Sundown across four stages including Shawn Mendes, Sigma, Zara Larsson, Sigala, Bugzy Malone, Clean Bandit, Wilkinson, Krept & Konan, Disciples, Kojo Funds, Ms Banks, Gorgon City and Solardo.

Those with camping tickets will be able to enjoy the Friday night opening party with a headline DJ set from Chase and Status. There will also be a Silent Disco After Party on the Saturday.

How to I collect my tickets/wristband?

Campers arrive at Sundown Festival 2017

There will be several box offices located at the entrance to the site and tickets/e-tickets will be scanned.

Campers will receive a bar-coded wristband which you must keep on you at all times - if you lose or damage wristbands you will not be able to re-enter the camp site.

Proof of age may be required on entry to the event and when purchasing alcohol.

Recognised and accepted forms of ID are as follows:

Valid Photo Driving License or Provisional Photo Driving License

Valid Passport

Happy Sundowners at the Sundown Festival.

Proof of Age Card with PASS (hologram) logo

(Clear colour photocopies of passports and driving licenses will also be accepted)

What facilities are there at the campsite and what are the rules?

The Sundown campsite is open to anyone five years or older, but anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by a responsible person over the age of 18.

There is no specific family camping area at Sundown, but there is a quiet camping zone available on a first come first serve basis.

Campers may bring stoves but no barbecues – a cooking area is provided.

The Big Locker Hire Co. will be providing lockers and phone charging services throughout the weekend.

You will find the larger cloakroom lockers situated near the main entrance, and phone charging lockers that allow you to charge items all day long, as well as storing wallets, car keys and other small items.

Facilities on site include a 24 hour first aid post and welfare centre, toilets, stores, cafes, bars, fresh water points and a pamper area (£30 per ticket).

Day and Weekend ticket holders cannot bring alcohol onsite. Campers may bring: one 70cl spirits (no greater than 40% ABV) and 12 x 440ml cans beer/cider or three litres of wine and 12 x 440ml cans beer/cider.

Campers may only bring alcohol into the festival campsite upon initial entry only. You may not take alcohol from the campsite into the festival arena, bars will be open throughout the site. Any glass must be decanted into plastic.

No dogs, pets or other animals allowed, except assistance and guide dogs.

Can I bring my own food and drink into the main arena?

No food or drink is permitted into the main arena. Food and drink can be purchased once inside the arena. One small (500ml) sealed bottle of water allowed per person.

What is there to eat at the festival?

There will be vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options at the venue.

The festival is returning with a vast range of food choices from Mac Shack, offering four cheese pasta, Mamma Joys Pizzeria with their stone baked pizzas and London Pie & Mash, bringing traditional, regional meals.

There will also be an Indian Grill curry house, Chinese and Thai street food, gourmet burgers and glazed doughnuts.

What items aren’t allowed in the main arena?

Umbrellas, gazebos, offensive weapons or anything deemed as an offensive weapon, air horns, Chinese lanterns, glass, laser pens, illegal drugs, psychoactive substances (legal highs), pyrotechnics.

You can bring a domestic camera however anything deemed professional will not be allowed.

No chairs allowed in the main area but campers can bring in one foldable chair to the campsite per person.

How do I get there?

Big Green Coach are the official ticket and travel partners to Sundown 2018, dropping off festival-goers at the official coach park on Friday and leaving on Monday. There are five departure locations; Cambridge, Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich and London Victoria Coach Station.

Sundown organisers advise those dropping off festival-goers not to park in the Longwater Retail Park to avoid the unsafe walk along the road and over the roundabout.

Instead, there are drop-off and pick-up points at the bottom of the event car parks off Dereham Road for those camping. For Saturday and Sunday day tickets, the drop-off and pick-up point is just before the Premier Inn.

Where can I park?

Car Parking at Sundown Festival is £10 per day.

Campers/Weekend Car parking tickets are £20 and will cover you for the duration of your festival ticket.

Parking charge is payable on arrival and the parking area is clearly signposted from the entrance of the site.

Can I still purchase tickets?

Final release weekend tickets are still available for £90 and Saturday and Sunday day tickets for £47.50.