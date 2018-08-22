Search

Stephen Mulhern spotted in Norwich Tesco filming new game show

PUBLISHED: 16:20 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:20 23 August 2018

Stephen Mulhern at Sprowston Tesco Credit: Twitter/@_itsgeorge

Shoppers were in for a surprise on Thursday afternoon when the TV presenter popped in to film for his upcoming TV series.

Stephen Mulhern was spotted filming in the city for a second day at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco branch in Sprowston for In For A Penny.

The show has always been a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway but earlier this year was commissioned for its own series.

The game sees contestants offering a stake of 1p for the chance to win a grand by answering a series of silly questions.

Camera crews and Stephen were also in Norwich city centre on Wednesday afternoon outside the Forum.

The seven-part series will hit screens later this year and episodes will also feature ‘real world games’.

This includes ‘Check It Out’ which was filmed at Tesco on Thursday and gives customers the chance to win their shopping.

WATCH: Stephen Mulhern spotted filming new ITV show in Norwich

A spokesman for Tesco in Sprowston said: “Camera crews arrived at 10.30am and left at 1.50pm.

“It was all part of the game show that he was filming at The Forum on Wednesday.

“Stephen selected customers as they came in the store and they had to guess correctly whether each of the four items selected by the crew was more or less expensive than the previous item starting with a jar of olives for 75p.

“If they got them all correct they would win the contents of their shopping.

“There was fantastic reaction to Stephen in store and a really good buzz from customers and colleagues - it’s made their day.”

Stephen was also at Norwich Airport on Wednesday asking the public to guess the weight of a suitcase to win prizes.

Oliver Herington, series producer of In For A Penny, said they had ‘been all over’ the UK including Essex, Glasgow, Leeds and are finishing in Norwich.

Although there is no definite start date, Mr Herington confirmed it will be aired on a Saturday and is likely to hit screens in early 2019.

