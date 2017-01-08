Popular night of fireworks returning to Norwich park

A popular night of fireworks and autumnal fun will be returning to Norwich this October.

Spooks and Sparks in The Park will be back at Catton Park on Saturday, October 27.

This year will offer an extra children’s firework display, a range of new local food stalls, and a pumpkin carving competition.

On the following day, October 28, L Gray and Sons will set up a funfair from 4pm until 9pm.

Ride operators will be helping along the spooky mood with special costumes, and the Unhinged Circus will prove a spectacle of flame juggling and stilt walkers.

Following feedback from last year’s event, the organisers have created a bigger budget for two firework displays - one smaller show for children at 5.45pm and a grand finale at 7.30pm.

Norwich Fireworks will also be including some new spooky-themed special effects in the later show.

Additionally there will be a free-to-enter fancy dress competition and pumpkin carving competition.

The Rotary Club of Norwich along with the Air Cadets will return as voluntary help, raising funds for Thrive and the Nancy Oldfield Trust amongst others, as well as the 44th Norwich 1st Old Catton Scout Group.

The event organisers have nominated Norfolk Zipper Club as a beneficiary, to recognise the support they give Royal Papworth hospital and its patients.

Des Fulcher, Stratton Ward district councillor and co-organiser, encouraged the team behind the event to support the club after his mother underwent open heart surgery at the hospital.

Norfolk Zipper Club is a charity run by former recipients of life-saving heart operations who raise money for Papworth Hospital to buy new equipment.

Mr Fulcher said: “After picking up a leaflet during one of the many visits to Papworth Hospital for the Norfolk Zipper Club I first thought this may help my mum in some way, then also began considering if I could do something in return to help their fundraising efforts.”

Admission will be £5 for ages five and over. Gates open at 4pm with performances from on a new stage area from 5pm.

There is no parking on site and Oak Lane will be restricted to residents only.

• Dance groups wanting to appear on stage should contact desfulcher44@gmail.com.

The tastiest additions to Spooks and Sparks this year

Spooks and Sparks in the Park is returning for another year of spooky entertainment this autumn.

The organisers claim it will be bigger and better than ever, especially with an expanded food and drink court.

Here are some of the tastiest additions to this year’s event.

The Station Smokehouse - the Hoveton restaurant will bring their unique design train cooking unit.

Nice and Toastie - the hot toasted sandwiches van bringing a little cosiness to Norwich.

The Soup Dog - spicing things up with Oriental inspired soups and Asian influenced food.

Vette’s Veggie Van - providing a rich variety of vegetarian food.

The Wonky Donkey - a mobile bar with a wide range of alcohol and soft drinks

Hempland Coffee - providing quality hot drinks to get spectators through the chilly evening

Rossi’s hot doughnut stall - making a return to the event.