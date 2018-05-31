Skid Row review: American hard-rock legends were on fine-form

Skid Row headlining The Waterfront in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Paul Jones

New Jersey rockers Skid Row delight a ram-jammed Waterfront, Norwich last night at their headline show.

American hard-rock legends Skid Row were on fine-form in the fine city last night, celebrating thirty two years since they formed.

Original members Rachel Bolan and Dave ‘The Snake’ Sabo graced the famous Waterfront stage alongside Scotti Hill, Rob Hammersmith and their latest vocalist ZP Theart.

Ram-jammed with black-clad rockers the venue was dripping with sweat on Tuesday evening, and as former Bon Jovi guitarist Sabo said between songs in his New Jersey accent, it doesn’t get more rock and roll than that.

They dived straight in with anthem after anthem with a feisty crowd rocking out from the very start, devil horns in the air and head bangers at the front singing along to every word.

As somebody who is primarily a photographer it is always fun, and extremely challenging to shoot from the tiny pit between the stage and the crowd here. Even more so with a band who move about the stage so much and like to chuck water into the crowd. But I enjoyed the test during their first three songs and as I moved through the crowd afterwards it was nice to see such a wide range of band teeshirts including Aerosmith, Motley Crue and Bon Jovi, all of whom Skid Row have supported in the past on various tours (getting into various forms of trouble along the way in their hell-raising days).

It was also fantastic to see Hill and Sabo play together. They are considered one of the best guitar duos in rock history and towards the end of the set as Theart left the stage for ten minutes they delighted the crowd with an improvised segment, both taking it in turns to solo. Shredding at its finest!

Theart was on great form too and despite being the bands third vocalist over the years he performed like he’d been with them since the beginning. An excellent front man.

Support was from Dereham’s finest, and definitely hairiest band, Bad Touch who whipped the capacity crowd up superbly. I’ve seen them several times before and they are always great to watch.

In many ways they are the perfect support band and helped The Waterfront once again deliver a fantastic evening of music to the city. Ear splitting sound, great lighting and a world class band on stage.