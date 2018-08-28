Search

Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

PUBLISHED: 15:35 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 30 August 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

This is when you can see the likes of Shawn Mendes and Clean Bandit at the Norfolk Showground this weekend.

Sundown Festival takes place this weekend and there is a stellar line-up of acts across four stages.

From chart-topping DJ Sigala, who was born in Norwich, to Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson, there is a jam-packed programme of music across the weekend.

There are four stages at the event - the Main Stage, Castle Stage, Nest Stage and Kopppaberg Msytree area.

There is also live music from 5.30pm on the Friday night exclusive for campers which is headlined by Chase & Status who are performing a DJ set.

You can download the Sundown Festival app on Android and IOS which will give you the set times direct to your phone and also will give you notifications fifteen minutes ahead of an artist starting.

There is also a news feed where people are sharing their thoughts, advice and photos ahead of the event.

