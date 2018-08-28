Search

Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

PUBLISHED: 14:34 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:01 03 September 2018

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

The popular Sandringham Game and Country Show returns this weekend with a mix of countryside entertainment and family activities.

Falconry at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country ShowFalconry at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

The fair takes place at the Sandringham Estate this Saturday September 8 to Sunday September 9 from 10am to 6pm and there will be three big arenas with a jam-packed programme including falconry, dog display teams and scurry driving.

What can I expect at the event?

Vintage cars at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country ShowVintage cars at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

The Andy Singleton Arena

The biggest of the arenas is for performers who need space to showcase their skills.

From the thrills and spills of Horseboarding UK as they reach the sixth of their national heats at Sandringham Country Show, through to exciting display teams of horses, scurry driving, dogs and so much more.

Scurry Bandits at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country ShowScurry Bandits at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

The Countryside Arena

A more intimate area, perfect to watch and enjoy a wide range of country sports and skills with some top country talent and their animals. Expect falconry, shire horses, working ferrets, fly casting and more.

Horseboarding at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country ShowHorseboarding at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

The World of Dogs Arena

This was introduced in 2015 within the World of Dogs area and has proved very popular.

Here you will find doggy displays of all types, from hounds to rare breeds, obedience work, display teams, working dogs and lots more.

Shadowquest Dog Display team will be headlining in the dog arena again at Sandringham Country Show.

Vintage and steam also play a huge part at Sandringham Game and Country Fair, with a huge field of steam engines, military vehicles of all shapes and sizes, classic cars, emergency vehicles and agricultural machinery.

For those preferring a more modern vehicle, there will also be the Sherwood Jaguars with their sleek fleet of sports cars.

What is there to do for children?

For the children there is plenty to do, from a free twenty minute fishing lesson through to learning how to use a rifle in the inflatable Daisy Range for young shooters.

They may prefer to fly a bird of prey or pose with a Hedwig lookalike, meet some historical re-enactors from hundreds of years ago or create a pot or similar work of art.

What food and shopping is available?

The Food Glorious Food area will run cookery demonstrations in the Country Kitchen and you will be able to sit and relax in the Piazza area.

There will also be a real ale bar and stalls selling everything from country clothing to pet accessories.

How can I purchase tickets?

You can purchase advance tickets online which cost £12.50 for adults, £11.50 for over 65s, £4 for children aged five to 14 and free for under 4s.

Tickets will also be available on the gate.

