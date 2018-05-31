Search

This RuPaul’s Drag Race star is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:03 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 17 August 2018

Drag performer Willam Belli while on tour with The AAA Girls in October, 2017. Picture: Itsbydesign/Wikimedia

Drag performer Willam Belli while on tour with The AAA Girls in October, 2017. Picture: Itsbydesign/Wikimedia

Itsbydesign/Wikimedia

Willam will be performing with fellow drag artist Rhea Litre at The Waterfront.

The drag queen Willam is famous for being the only contestant disqualified in reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race history.

Having thrived since their brief time on the show, the performer is now touring the UK with follow drag queen Rhea Litre.

The pair will be performing their drag acts, which usually consist of singing, dancing and comedy, at Norwich’s Waterfront venue on Monday December 3.

The event’s website says that: “Willam is a force to be reckoned with and one hell of an entertainer - you won’t want to miss.”

Doors open and 7pm and the event is 14+. Tickets are available from the UEA box office website and from Slay’s website, They are priced at £20 for the show only or £40 for the show plus a meet and greet.

