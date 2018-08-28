Search

Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:44 04 September 2018

Aquaria from season 10 of Ru Paul's Drag Race. Picture: Wikimedia/Armadillopteryx

Aquaria from season 10 of Ru Paul's Drag Race. Picture: Wikimedia/Armadillopteryx

Wikimedia/Armadillopteryx

Get the glitter at the ready as the winner of series 10 of the hit reality show is coming to the city.

Aquaria is coming to The Waterfront on Friday February 1, giving Drag Race fans the chance to sashay the night away.

The 22-year-old drag queen, from Brooklyn in New York, was a firm favourite from the start of the series for her high fashion looks.

Aquaria, real name Giovanni Palandrani, beat Eureka O’Hara and Kameron Michaels in the final three of the hit American show.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race first hit screens in 2009 and is presented by American drag queen, singer and actor RuPaul.

The competition sees 14 contestants from across the country compete in a series of challenges including snatch game where they give their best celebrity impersonations.

The end of each episode sees the drag queens showcase their costume design skills as they strut down the runway in front of RuPaul, Michelle Visage and guest judges.

The bottom two contestants then compete in a ‘lip sync for your life’ with the losing contestant sent home.

Tickets to Aquaria go on sale Friday September 28 and cost £20 with VIP tickets available.

