Romantic thriller set to launch at north Norfolk theatre

Emily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBER Archant

Romantic thriller Double Double launches on Friday, August 3 as the second of five dramas in Sheringham Little Theatre summer season.

In the play, Phillipa - played by Emily Outred - aims to use down and out Duncan - John Macneil - plucked from London’s Embankment, as a double for her dead husband – to help her inherit a million pound trust fund.

He just has to convince the family solicitor that Richard is still alive. But Phillipa hasn’t reckoned on falling in love with Duncan. And has she told him the whole truth?

Ms Outred grew up in Norfolk and still has family in the county. As well as her stage work she has appeared in the Fast Show and Johnny English 3. Mr Macneil can currently be seen playing Jacka Hoblyun in the TV series Poldark.

Double Double runs from August 3-10. For tickets and information, call the box office 01263 822347 or visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.co.uk.