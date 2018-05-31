Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Romantic thriller set to launch at north Norfolk theatre

PUBLISHED: 12:21 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 02 August 2018

Emily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBER

Emily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBER

Archant

Romantic thriller Double Double launches on Friday, August 3 as the second of five dramas in Sheringham Little Theatre summer season.

Emily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBEREmily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBER

In the play, Phillipa - played by Emily Outred - aims to use down and out Duncan - John Macneil - plucked from London’s Embankment, as a double for her dead husband – to help her inherit a million pound trust fund.

He just has to convince the family solicitor that Richard is still alive. But Phillipa hasn’t reckoned on falling in love with Duncan. And has she told him the whole truth?

Ms Outred grew up in Norfolk and still has family in the county. As well as her stage work she has appeared in the Fast Show and Johnny English 3. Mr Macneil can currently be seen playing Jacka Hoblyun in the TV series Poldark.

Double Double runs from August 3-10. For tickets and information, call the box office 01263 822347 or visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast