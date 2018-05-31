Review: Showtime - Songs from the Musicals at the Coronation Hall, Mundesley

This tribute to musical theatre showcases some of Norfolk’s rising and brightest shining stars.

Zaira Palumbo, who has recently completed her BMus (Hons) degree in classical vocal performance at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, has a purity to her voice that cannot be taught but is a natural gift we are all thankful for.

Singing is not all this show has to offer however, the two comedy clowns of the night (Anthony Loftus and Zach Burbridge) throw their dignity to the wind and were rewarded with very loud laughter from the audience.

Older numbers like ‘Not a day goes by’ from “Merrily we Roll Along” (Zach Green) to more modern songs; “She used to be mine” from the 2015 Broadway musical, “The Waitress” (Emily Sidnell) show the versatility of this production.

The Chandler sisters (Paris and Chloe) work together on stage in a way that only family can, moving together like clockwork and bouncing off each other’s talent though the whole show.

I cannot write this review without mentioning the brightest yet smallest stars; the junior company. What they lack in size they make up for in talent, charm and passion. Red Loft Theatre offers musical workshops to children to bring out their talents and they have out done themselves this time with this bunch of singing pickpockets from “Oliver!”.

Showtime continues with a Live at the Speakeasy show on August 16-18, Coronation Hall, Mundesley. www.ticketsource.co.uk/red-loft-theatre.

BETHAN PHILLIP-PRITCHARD