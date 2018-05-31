Search

Review: Double Double at Sheringham Little Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:28 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:50 06 August 2018

Emily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBER

Emily Outred and John Macneill in rehearsal for Double Double, the second of five dramas in the Sheringham Little Theatre's sumer season. Picture: MATT COOMBER

Archant

Sheringham Little Theatre’s regularly impressive professional summer shows return again this year and ‘Double Double’, the second of five, is a corker.

A scene from Double Double. Picture: SLT

Co-written by Rick Elice and his partner Roger Rees (memorable for playing Robin Colcord in US sitcom ‘Cheers’), this production benefits from Simon Thompson’s deft direction, allowing the sparring banter and verbal rhythms to rattle engagingly around the stage.

A pristinely elegant set is the backdrop for this entertaining, absorbing and often hilarious encounter between anxious homeowner Phillipa (played by Emily Outred with expertly pinched primness) and her homeless drunk invitee, Duncan (John Macneill, reeking of whisky and dishevelled menace).

The thrilling plot involves money - or does it? - and big laughs arrive as the characters and plot develop. It’s not so much a ‘whodunnit’ as a ‘whydunnit’ - but all the while, the mystery grows…

The set is exquisite, the lighting clear, and the music rarely yet tastefully deployed. The costume department excel with Phillipa’s tastefully stylish outfits contrasting beautifully with Duncan’s unhomely tat.

‘Double Double’ tantalisingly keeps the audience guessing right until the end and a full house enjoyed it hugely, deservedly giving the cast a final ovation.

CHRIS SADLER

Performances: 8pm nightly until Wednesday 8th August (except Sunday) plus a 2.30pm matinee Tuesday 7th August.

Prices: Friday/Saturday evening £19,00, Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday evening £18.00, Tuesday matinee £16.00

Pre-theatre suppers are available at 6:00pm or 6.30pm, £16.50 per person. (Pre-booking essential.)

Tickets available online or by telephone on 01263 822347.

Box Office open 9.30am - 4:00pm Monday to Saturday and also one hour before performances start.

