Review: Alistair McGowan at the Auden Theatre, Holt

Alistair McGowan. Picture: AVALON ENTERTAINMENT Archant

Talented impressionist Alistair McGowan (Spitting Image, Dead Ringers) brought his intriguing new musical/comedy show to Norfolk on Saturday night.

The unique premise of sprinkling celebrity impressions between a series of popular piano classics proved immensely entertaining.

But this wasn’t just a bland Richard Clayderman impression, McGowan’s jokes are funnier for a start and he played the glistening Steinway grand confidently with measured precision.

He reeled off a succession of soothing romantic minimalist pieces such as such as Bill Evans’ improvised classic ‘Peace Piece’ and Erik Satie’s sublimely restful ‘Gymnopedie No.1’, plus many others from Phillip Glass to Franz Liszt, from Johann Sebastian Bach to George Gershwin.

McGowan also amused the audience with a range of impressions from the world of politics, television and radio, and his Harry Kane, Frank Skinner and a Dad’s Army medley drew deservedly generous laughs and applause.

Also in attendance was keyboard legend Rick Wakeman, looking sprightly in a jaunty blue and white pin-striped jacket. He was charming and friendly, saying it was his first visit to the ‘lovely’ Auden Theatre and he summed up McGowan’s show with the words, ‘I loved every minute!’ I couldn’t agree more.

CHRIS SADLER