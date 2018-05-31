Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Review: Alistair McGowan at the Auden Theatre, Holt

PUBLISHED: 08:34 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 20 August 2018

Alistair McGowan. Picture: AVALON ENTERTAINMENT

Alistair McGowan. Picture: AVALON ENTERTAINMENT

Archant

Talented impressionist Alistair McGowan (Spitting Image, Dead Ringers) brought his intriguing new musical/comedy show to Norfolk on Saturday night.

The unique premise of sprinkling celebrity impressions between a series of popular piano classics proved immensely entertaining.

But this wasn’t just a bland Richard Clayderman impression, McGowan’s jokes are funnier for a start and he played the glistening Steinway grand confidently with measured precision.

He reeled off a succession of soothing romantic minimalist pieces such as such as Bill Evans’ improvised classic ‘Peace Piece’ and Erik Satie’s sublimely restful ‘Gymnopedie No.1’, plus many others from Phillip Glass to Franz Liszt, from Johann Sebastian Bach to George Gershwin.

McGowan also amused the audience with a range of impressions from the world of politics, television and radio, and his Harry Kane, Frank Skinner and a Dad’s Army medley drew deservedly generous laughs and applause.

Also in attendance was keyboard legend Rick Wakeman, looking sprightly in a jaunty blue and white pin-striped jacket. He was charming and friendly, saying it was his first visit to the ‘lovely’ Auden Theatre and he summed up McGowan’s show with the words, ‘I loved every minute!’ I couldn’t agree more.

CHRIS SADLER

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast