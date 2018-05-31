$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Quartet to bring original music to the Milestone’s Jazz Club

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 02 August 2018

Red Shadow Quartet are returning to the Milestones Jazz Club for an exciting, exclusive concert on Sunday 5th August.

The band’s four members are all respected and valued musicians on the East Anglian music scene and, although rooted in the jazz tradition, also bring a wealth of experience from over 40 years of playing pop, rock, blues, Latin, African and big band music.

Red Shadow Quartet has regularly performed at concert halls, theatres and venues throughout East Anglia and this is their first concert in Lowestoft for over a year.

Pianist Peter Hayes and bassist Dave Pullin formed Red Shadow Quartet in 2003 to combine the jagged influence and swing of Thelonious Monk, sophisticated harmonies of Herbie Hancock with contemplative grooves and vigorous improvisation.

The quartet’s repertoire also embraces the music of Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Steve Swallow and Sam Rivers - the result is fresh, accessible jazz for anyone who appreciates ear-catching melodies and interesting forms.

As musicians firmly in the tradition of 1950’s and 60’s Blue Note jazz, the band take their name from two significant but under-appreciated musicians of that era: Red Garland, pianist with The Miles Davis Quintet and Shadow Wilson, drummer with Thelonious Monk.

This concert will feature original songs from their albums, ‘Turning Point’ and ‘Pine’, along with a number of brand new compositions and specially arranged jazz standards.

The band will feature all four members, Trevor Rowland (tenor/soprano sax), Peter Hayes (piano), Dave Pullin (double bass) and Rob Masters (drums).

All ‘Milestones’ gigs are held on the first Sunday of every month and take place at Hotel Hatfield, Esplanade, Lowestoft with the doors opening at 8pm.

Milestones Jazz Club takes place in a basement room that requires the use of stairs. If you have a disability please contact milestonesjazz@hotmail.co.uk or (01502) 568684 for more information and help in entering the building.

Admission is £7 for adults and £6 for concessions.

You can listen to Red Shadow Quarter’s music at http://www.peterhayesmusic.com/red_shadow.html or visit the club website at

http://www.milestonesjazzclub.co.uk/

Listen to the latest weather forecast