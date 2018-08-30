Join In

EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Voting is now open for the EDP People’s Choice Awards as part of the Norfolk Arts Awards 2018.

Once again there are three EDP People’s Choice Awards categories - best individual, best small organisation or group and best large organisation or group.

Ten nominees have been shortlisted in each of the categories and an online public vote will decide the winners announced at the awards night on October 15.

Voting closes at 12am (midnight) on Monday September 10.

Chapelfield Summer Circus

Chapelfield Summer Circus, inspired and programmed by Lost in Translation Circus, delighted audiences with world class contemporary shows. This was part of Circus 250 in Norwich, funded by Arts Council England, a collaboration between local arts organisations and Norwich City Council resulting in a fantastic 10-day circus celebration.

Location: Norwich

Contacts: Clare Hubery, Norwich City Council clarehubery@norwich.gov.uk <mailto:clarehubery@norwich.gov.uk> 01603 212241

Massimilliano Rossetti litcircus@googlemail.com <mailto:litcircus@googlemail.com> 07904 173268

Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Each May, Norfolk & Norwich Festival transforms our public spaces, city streets, performance venues, parks, forests and beaches, bringing people together to experience brilliant and inspirational events. The flagship arts festival for the East of England, our programme spans music, theatre, literature, visual arts, circus, dance and free outdoor events.

Based in Norwich but work county wide

Contact Sara Davey, Communications Officer 01603 878280 sara@nnfestival.org.uk <mailto:sara@nnfestival.org.uk>

GoGo Hares

GoGoHares is a sculpture trail organised by Norfolk children’s charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art. This is the 3rd GoGo trail and 2018 celebrates 50 years of the charity. It is made up of 50 sculptures in Norwich, 18 around Norfolk and 164 leverets created by the learning programme, GoGoCreate.

Location: Norwich and Norfolk

Contact Helen Vinsen Helen.vinsen@break-charity.org <mailto:Helen.vinsen@break-charity.org> / 07967 151970

Cromer Seaside Special Shows

The Cromer Pier Show is a unique example of timeless, high quality, seaside entertainment for all the family. With a mix of song, dance, comedy and the best of modern variety it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face, come rain or shine.

Location: Cromer

Contact: Francis Gildea – General Manager Cromer Pier and Pavilion Theatre, 07884 581380

FGuildea@cromerpier.co.uk <mailto:FGuildea@cromerpier.co.uk>

Open Youth Trust

Every penny of profit from OPEN’s multi-purpose venue (live music, screenings, corporate boxing, drinks festivals, conferencing, banqueting, gym, café, private dining, dance studio) improves the confidence and life skills of over 4,500 young people in Norfolk each year through dance, drama, music, literature, climbing and employability workshops.

Location: Norwich

Contact: Hayley Gerrard, Head of Marketing 01603 252111 or 763111 / hayley.gerrard@opennorwich.org.uk <file://localhost/applewebdata/::B17653B9-84D4-47A9-A4EC-B02E0724EF1C:%2522mailto/hayl>

Stagecoach Norwich

At Stagecoach Norwich performing arts students from 3-18 years learn skills in singing, dancing and acting in happy learning environments. Experienced teachers lead students on a journey to learn techniques for both on and off the stage, develop creative courage and embrace every opportunity.

Location: Norwich

Contact: Hannah Spinks norwich@stagecoach.co.uk <mailto:norwich@stagecoach.co.uk> / 07765 793793

Norwich Film Festival

The Norwich Film Festival takes place every November and celebrates independent feature and short films not just from Norfolk but from around the globe. It showcases films that audiences wouldn’t usually get to see and also hosts high profile talks, panels and networking opportunities. It is run entirely by volunteers.

Location: Norwich

Contact: Craig Higgins craig@norwichfilmfestival.co.uk <mailto:craig@norwichfilmfestival.co.uk> or info@norwichfilmfestival.co.uk <mailto:info@norwichfilmfestival.co.uk>

phone: 07743 420361

Crude Apache – At the Turning of the Tide

At the Turning of the Tide told the story of the Norfolk Wherries, the 19th century river trading vessels which suffered terminal decline after the arrival of the steam railways. Told through the lives of one family it followed the heartaches, triumphs, losses and disasters of the river folk of the Norfolk Broads.

Location: Norwich

Contact Jo Edye 07867 882 304 / realjoedye@gmail.com <mailto:realjoedye@gmail.com>

Dereham Theatre Company

Formed in 1948, Dereham Theatre Company is celebrating its 70th Anniversary of providing entertainment and arts education for the local community. It is a volunteer run registered charity with a designation youth division, performing 5 productions annually including plays, musicals and pantomimes.

Contact Sophie Blanks made_mestup@hotmail.com <mailto:made_mestup@hotmail.com>

07932 505255 - Please note – she prefers email to phone as she can’t answer whilst at work.

FLY Festival

FLY aims to encourage young people with little or no tradition of reading to develop a love of the printed word and discover the joy of creative writing. Bringing together the best Young Adult writers, FLY offers an exciting programme of activities to inspire the next generation of readers, writers and undergraduates.

Location: Norfolk (University of East Anglia)

Contact: Lauren Starkey Lauren.starkey@uea.ac.uk <mailto:Lauren.starkey@uea.ac.uk> 01603 591337

The Norfolk Arts Awards takes place at Norwich Cathedral as part of the Hostry Festival running from October 13 to 28 with a jam-packed programme of art, theatre and music.

Stash Kirkbride, who co-founded the Norfolk Arts Awards with Peter Beck, said: “The Norfolk Arts Awards is so proud of it’s association with the EDP, and in particular with the much anticipated EDP People’s Choice Awards each year.

“This public voting aspect of the Norfolk Arts Awards serves so well to ensure the project reaches as many people in the county as possible.

“This year we have heard from people voting for their favourite artist or project from all parts of Norfolk.

“The hope each year is that it doesn’t become simply Norwich centric. and again, I am happy to report we have received nominations from further afield than ever before.”