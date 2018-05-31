Teddy bears to be thrown off village church tower

Wickhampton Church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Teddy bears will be descending through the air from a Norfolk village church this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wickhampton church is staging its second teddy bear parachute leap and ploughman’s lunch event on Sunday between 10.30am and 4pm.

People will be able to watch teddy bears descend 66ft from the top of the church at a cost of £1 a go.

Tea, coffee and cake will be served until 3pm and ploughman’s lunches will be served from noon.

There will also be fun games, a tombola and raffle.

Money raised from the day will going towards the upkeep of the church.

Peter Allies, from the church, said: “I’ll be there in person launching the teddies and other assorted furry creatures (no live ones!) from the tower.

“There will be a ‘first aid’ tent for teddies, manned by children, as well as food and sideshows.”