Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Teddy bears to be thrown off village church tower

PUBLISHED: 16:19 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 02 August 2018

Wickhampton Church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wickhampton Church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Teddy bears will be descending through the air from a Norfolk village church this weekend.

Wickhampton church is staging its second teddy bear parachute leap and ploughman’s lunch event on Sunday between 10.30am and 4pm.

People will be able to watch teddy bears descend 66ft from the top of the church at a cost of £1 a go.

Tea, coffee and cake will be served until 3pm and ploughman’s lunches will be served from noon.

There will also be fun games, a tombola and raffle.

Money raised from the day will going towards the upkeep of the church.

Peter Allies, from the church, said: “I’ll be there in person launching the teddies and other assorted furry creatures (no live ones!) from the tower.

“There will be a ‘first aid’ tent for teddies, manned by children, as well as food and sideshows.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast