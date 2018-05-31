Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Pakefield Postcard Auction offers varied selection of pieces of art

PUBLISHED: 09:27 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 09 August 2018

Louise Gooch and Michaela Hobbs take in some of the postcards. Picture: Ferini Media

Louise Gooch and Michaela Hobbs take in some of the postcards. Picture: Ferini Media

Ferini Media

One of Lowestoft’s finest art galleries will host its fifth annual postcard auction, with funds once again going to charity.

Mr and Mrs Carey browse the postcards. Picture: Ferini MediaMr and Mrs Carey browse the postcards. Picture: Ferini Media

The Ferini Art Gallery in Pakefield, will hold the event on Wednesday, August 15, with all money raised from the event to go to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust to help preserve and run Carlton Marshes.

The auction will see 100 works of art from original artists and will help sustain Suffolk’s wildlife by protecting its natural habitat.

The postcards are small but carefully executed pieces of art in all mediums, including textile, plaster and paint, pencil, pen and ink, watercolour, oil, and even dichroic glass and Bristol Blue glass.

The event will take place at the Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad, which shares its back garden with Carlton Marshes with the hotel supporting the cause.

One of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini MediaOne of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini Media

Contributing artists include Radio 4 newsreader and author Zeb Soanes, as well as Mark Ward, Patricia Colyer, Pamela Lay, Anne Jones and John Patchett.

A full list of artists can be found on the Pakefield Postcard Auction website.

The works of art have already been previewed at Chamber of Commerce events and at the Hotel Victoria alongside other venues, with the postcards on display at Ferini Art Gallery until Sunday, August 12.

They can be viewed between 11am and 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the gallery on All Saints Road. You can also see the postcards online at www.pakefieldpostcardauction.co.uk and on Facebook.

One of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini MediaOne of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini Media

Councillor for Pakefield, Louise Gooch, said: “I was delighted to be able to attend one of the previews of the Ferini Art Galleries postcards displays.

As a Waveney District Councillor for Pakefield and a member of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust it was inspiring to see the joy, the love, and the wonder in these miniatures.”

Tickets for the auction are £10, and are available from the Ferini Art Gallery or the Ivy House Country Hotel. The ticket includes the cost of entry, a paddle, a brochure, food, and a complimentary glass of wine.

For more information, call the gallery on 01502 562222 or the hotel on 01502 501353.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast