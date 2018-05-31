Pakefield Postcard Auction offers varied selection of pieces of art

Louise Gooch and Michaela Hobbs take in some of the postcards. Picture: Ferini Media Ferini Media

One of Lowestoft’s finest art galleries will host its fifth annual postcard auction, with funds once again going to charity.

Mr and Mrs Carey browse the postcards. Picture: Ferini Media Mr and Mrs Carey browse the postcards. Picture: Ferini Media

The Ferini Art Gallery in Pakefield, will hold the event on Wednesday, August 15, with all money raised from the event to go to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust to help preserve and run Carlton Marshes.

The auction will see 100 works of art from original artists and will help sustain Suffolk’s wildlife by protecting its natural habitat.

The postcards are small but carefully executed pieces of art in all mediums, including textile, plaster and paint, pencil, pen and ink, watercolour, oil, and even dichroic glass and Bristol Blue glass.

The event will take place at the Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad, which shares its back garden with Carlton Marshes with the hotel supporting the cause.

One of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini Media One of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini Media

Contributing artists include Radio 4 newsreader and author Zeb Soanes, as well as Mark Ward, Patricia Colyer, Pamela Lay, Anne Jones and John Patchett.

A full list of artists can be found on the Pakefield Postcard Auction website.

The works of art have already been previewed at Chamber of Commerce events and at the Hotel Victoria alongside other venues, with the postcards on display at Ferini Art Gallery until Sunday, August 12.

They can be viewed between 11am and 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the gallery on All Saints Road. You can also see the postcards online at www.pakefieldpostcardauction.co.uk and on Facebook.

One of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini Media One of the postcards up for auction. Picture: Ferini Media

Councillor for Pakefield, Louise Gooch, said: “I was delighted to be able to attend one of the previews of the Ferini Art Galleries postcards displays.

As a Waveney District Councillor for Pakefield and a member of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust it was inspiring to see the joy, the love, and the wonder in these miniatures.”

Tickets for the auction are £10, and are available from the Ferini Art Gallery or the Ivy House Country Hotel. The ticket includes the cost of entry, a paddle, a brochure, food, and a complimentary glass of wine.

For more information, call the gallery on 01502 562222 or the hotel on 01502 501353.