Outdoor Grease screening will help family get a much-deserved break

It has been four decades since Grease first went onto the big screen and into our hearts and party playlists.

And now a special outdoor showing of the classic musical at North Walsham’s Memorial Park will raise money to help a family get to Disney World.

The free-entry screening will take place on Saturday, August 11, organised by Cafe Kitale owner Robert Scammell, in aid of Stalham 20-year-old Sophie Kennedy.

Sophie has had kidney problems her whole life, needs dialysis three times a week and is currently awaiting a transplant.

Her mum Diane Kennedy, who works at the cafe, said: “As a family we’ve never been able to do anything because every other day she has to be back in hospital.”

She said the film was chosen in an online poll run by Mr Scammel, who has run other events to raise funds for the Disney trip.

Diane said: “It’s also one of Sophie’s favourite films.

“It’s going to be so much fun and it will bring everyone together as well.”

Food and drink will be available at the park from 7pm, with the screening to start afterwards.