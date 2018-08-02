Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Outdoor Grease screening will help family get a much-deserved break

02 August, 2018 - 09:46
A scene from Grease. Picture: PARAMOUNT

A scene from Grease. Picture: PARAMOUNT

Archant

It has been four decades since Grease first went onto the big screen and into our hearts and party playlists.

Sophie Kennedy with her family. Brother Harvey, 16, Madison, 11 and Lailey 6, as well as her parents Justin and Diane. (Picture: Sophie Kennedy)Sophie Kennedy with her family. Brother Harvey, 16, Madison, 11 and Lailey 6, as well as her parents Justin and Diane. (Picture: Sophie Kennedy)

And now a special outdoor showing of the classic musical at North Walsham’s Memorial Park will raise money to help a family get to Disney World.

The free-entry screening will take place on Saturday, August 11, organised by Cafe Kitale owner Robert Scammell, in aid of Stalham 20-year-old Sophie Kennedy.

Sophie has had kidney problems her whole life, needs dialysis three times a week and is currently awaiting a transplant.

Her mum Diane Kennedy, who works at the cafe, said: “As a family we’ve never been able to do anything because every other day she has to be back in hospital.”

She said the film was chosen in an online poll run by Mr Scammel, who has run other events to raise funds for the Disney trip.

Diane said: “It’s also one of Sophie’s favourite films.

“It’s going to be so much fun and it will bring everyone together as well.”

Food and drink will be available at the park from 7pm, with the screening to start afterwards.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast