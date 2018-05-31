Search

Organist to travel from Norway for recital at Norfolk church

PUBLISHED: 15:28 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:28 02 August 2018

Ralph Cupper at the organ built by Norfolk organ builder Richard Bower for the Lutheran parish of Nordfjordeid, Norway. Picture: COURTESY OF RALPH CUPPER

Archant

An internationally renowned organist is planning to travel to north Norfolk from the Norwegian town of Nordfjordeid for a church recital.

Ralph Cupper, who was born and raised in Norwich, will perform at Cromer Church on Tuesday, August 21 from 8pm.

Mr Cupper said his programme would be varied. He said: “This concert will include the 1812 Overture by Pjotr Illitsj Tsjajkovskij, Sonate on the 94th Psalm by Julius Reubke together with some film music and a little jazz in order to keep the audience awake.”

Mr Cupper, who studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London, was appointed to the position of Cantor in the State Lutheran Church in Nordfjordeid in 1988.

The recital is free and there will be a retiring collection at the church.

He has held many concert tours across England, Germany and Norway and has released two CDs with Norwegian saxophonist, Inge Asbjørn Hauge.

