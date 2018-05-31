Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Open-air Shakespeare comes to Broadland village

PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 07 August 2018

Rain or Shine theatre company is performing Much Ado About Nothing in Ormesby Picture: Rain or Shine

Rain or Shine theatre company is performing Much Ado About Nothing in Ormesby Picture: Rain or Shine

Rain or Shine

Outdoor theatre lovers will be hoping for picnics and parasols when a professional touring company brings Shakespeare to a village garden setting.

Rain or Shine have been coming to Ormesby for more than a decade bringing quality performances to rural venues.

This year’s offering sees a version of the classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, set in November 1918 as the Great War comes to an end.

Don Pedro and his comrades are coming at last to Messina (a little known village on the edge of the Cotswolds) where they are met by friends, old and new.

The action sees fiery Beatrice give Benedick, the bachelor, a battle of words to remember, and true love is at it’s sweetest as Claudio falls for his darling Hero.

The performance comes during Rain or Shine’s 20th anniversary tour.

It comes to Ormesby Village Centre on Friday August 17.

Tickets priced £6.85 to £14.30 via 01493 730178, 01493 730528, 07764 945753 or via the Ticket Web website by clicking here.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast