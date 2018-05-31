Open-air Shakespeare comes to Broadland village

Rain or Shine theatre company is performing Much Ado About Nothing in Ormesby Picture: Rain or Shine Rain or Shine

Outdoor theatre lovers will be hoping for picnics and parasols when a professional touring company brings Shakespeare to a village garden setting.

Rain or Shine have been coming to Ormesby for more than a decade bringing quality performances to rural venues.

This year’s offering sees a version of the classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, set in November 1918 as the Great War comes to an end.

Don Pedro and his comrades are coming at last to Messina (a little known village on the edge of the Cotswolds) where they are met by friends, old and new.

The action sees fiery Beatrice give Benedick, the bachelor, a battle of words to remember, and true love is at it’s sweetest as Claudio falls for his darling Hero.

The performance comes during Rain or Shine’s 20th anniversary tour.

It comes to Ormesby Village Centre on Friday August 17.

Tickets priced £6.85 to £14.30 via 01493 730178, 01493 730528, 07764 945753 or via the Ticket Web website by clicking here.

