Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Review: Oliver!, The Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, September 1

PUBLISHED: 13:36 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 02 September 2018

Joss Peralta as the Artful Dodger, Nick Murray Brown as Fagin and Daniel Hunt as Oliver in the Marina and Seagull theatres production of Oliver Picture: CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHY

Joss Peralta as the Artful Dodger, Nick Murray Brown as Fagin and Daniel Hunt as Oliver in the Marina and Seagull theatres production of Oliver Picture: CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHY

CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHY

Cards on the table, Oliver is my second least favourite musical ever; but if anybody could convert me it’s John Hales, who directed the best version of Little Shop of Horrors I’ve seen.

The Marina and Seagull theatres in Lowestoft stage Oliver, their first collaboration together Picture: CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHYThe Marina and Seagull theatres in Lowestoft stage Oliver, their first collaboration together Picture: CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHY

It was the first collaboration between the Marina and The Seagull theatres with the cast and backstage crew made up of members of the Seagull Rep, the Lowestoft Players and many other community groups. For some, it was their first show while others have been performing for more than 50 years.

That said, it came together pretty well. Lionel Bart’s musical was a smart choice first time out. Everybody knows it and there are, admittedly, some cracking numbers.

Things started strongly, with a rollicking version of Food Glorious Food by the ensemble. Oom-Pah-Pah and As Long as He Needs Me, both driven by the excellent Michelle Long as Nancy, also stood out.

I liked the darker and more risque tones. I also liked how immersive the production was, with the cast making great use of the space. I’d have liked to have seen the orchestra, front and centre, in costume too.

Joss Peralta as the Artful Dodger, Nick Murray Brown as Fagin, Daniel Hunt as Oliver; Michelle Long as Nancy, Vincent Shilito as Bill Sykes and Nora as Bullseye Picture: CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHYJoss Peralta as the Artful Dodger, Nick Murray Brown as Fagin, Daniel Hunt as Oliver; Michelle Long as Nancy, Vincent Shilito as Bill Sykes and Nora as Bullseye Picture: CHARLIE KETCHEN PHOTOGRAPHY

The cast clearly had fun, which spread to the audience who gave them not one but two standing ovations. I remain sadly unswayed but heard many people humming their favourite songs on the way out, clearly wanting more.

The production was pert of Making Waves Together, a project led by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Waveney District Council and funded by the Great Places Scheme. The idea is communities and organisations work together to boost the cultural offering and drive cultural re-imagination as a way of supporting success in the seaside towns. The show also supported Lowestoft Food Bank, a very worthy cause.

Hopefully this will be an annual team-up and I look forward to next year, but please not Annie.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast