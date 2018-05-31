$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop
Video

You can now enjoy rooftop afternoon tea in Norwich and it looks delicious

PUBLISHED: 12:03 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 01 August 2018

Enjoy sandwiches and scones with views across the city skyline as the Rooftop Gardens is now serving afternoon tea.

The city’s first rooftop bar and restaurant opened in autumn 2016 and boasts 360-degree views of iconic landmarks including the Cathedral and Castle.

But this summer, the popular spot has launched an afternoon tea menu which is served between 12pm and 4pm Monday to Saturday.

The afternoon tea ‘with a twist’ comes with a selection of savoury snacks including an English truffle Quail Scotch Egg, Truffle Mayonnaise Crab Eclair and Pastrami and pastrami and horseradish finger sandwiches.

READ MORE: Love Island’s Sam Bird poses for pictures with fans at Norwich bar

This is served with a selection of scones with clotted cream and a choice of strawberry of raspberry jam.

Other desserts include a classic lemon tart, raspberry and white chocolate macaron and millionaires shortbread with red miso caramel.

The food comes with a selection of afternoon tea and coffee and costs £24.99pp and £29.95pp with prosecco.

A spokesman for Rooftop Gardens said: “We decided to launch afternoon teas after we had a high volume of requests and we felt that the Rooftop Gardens would be the perfect setting to enjoy an afternoon tea in the summer on our Terrace over looking the fine city of Norwich.

“It’s slightly off tradition in what we serve but we feel that is in keeping with our venue.”

Whilst at the garden you may also bump into Love Island contestant Sam Bird who owns Core Fitness in the same building and is a big fan of the Rooftop Gardens.

$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spoof of MP residents’ survey is published

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast