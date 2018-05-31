Video

You can now enjoy rooftop afternoon tea in Norwich and it looks delicious

Enjoy sandwiches and scones with views across the city skyline as the Rooftop Gardens is now serving afternoon tea.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The city’s first rooftop bar and restaurant opened in autumn 2016 and boasts 360-degree views of iconic landmarks including the Cathedral and Castle.

But this summer, the popular spot has launched an afternoon tea menu which is served between 12pm and 4pm Monday to Saturday.

The afternoon tea ‘with a twist’ comes with a selection of savoury snacks including an English truffle Quail Scotch Egg, Truffle Mayonnaise Crab Eclair and Pastrami and pastrami and horseradish finger sandwiches.

READ MORE: Love Island’s Sam Bird poses for pictures with fans at Norwich bar

This is served with a selection of scones with clotted cream and a choice of strawberry of raspberry jam.

Other desserts include a classic lemon tart, raspberry and white chocolate macaron and millionaires shortbread with red miso caramel.

The food comes with a selection of afternoon tea and coffee and costs £24.99pp and £29.95pp with prosecco.

A spokesman for Rooftop Gardens said: “We decided to launch afternoon teas after we had a high volume of requests and we felt that the Rooftop Gardens would be the perfect setting to enjoy an afternoon tea in the summer on our Terrace over looking the fine city of Norwich.

“It’s slightly off tradition in what we serve but we feel that is in keeping with our venue.”

Whilst at the garden you may also bump into Love Island contestant Sam Bird who owns Core Fitness in the same building and is a big fan of the Rooftop Gardens.