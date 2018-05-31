You’re a quizard Harry! Norwich pub to host Potter-themed quiz night

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: OUTNOW/Warner Bros. Pictures OUTNOW/Warner Bros. Pictures

Wizard whizzes have the chance to team up and win a cash prize.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Coach and Horses on Bethel Street in Norwich has had Harry Potter chosen for the category of its upcoming monthly quiz.

The quiz will take place on Sunday September 2 with a 6.30pm start.

Not every question will be about Harry Potter, so non Potter-heads have a chance to impress too, but there will be a whole round dedicated to the boy wizard along with themed questions running through the quiz.

Teams of up to six people will be able to take on (Tom) riddles and prove they were paying attention in History of Magic class.

Co-owner Anthony Munro said: “There are a lot of Harry Potter obsessives out there so it could be big.

“The questions are about the films exclusively though so you don’t have to have read all the books to be in with a shot.”

The category was chosen by the losers of last month’s Simpsons-themed quiz and the loser of this month’s event will choose the next quiz category.

The victorious team will get a free round of drinks and half the prize pot with the chance to double or nothing.

Because the last winning team chose to double or nothing and then got the question wrong, there’s already £44 in the pot before buy-ins.

Entry costs £1 per person.

Will you be going along to the quiz? Let us know in the comments.