Can you guess what Norwich’s most instagrammed drink was this summer?

Thanks to the scorchingly hot summer, the bars and pubs in Norwich have been filled with drinkers sharing their sun-drenched afternoons on social media.

And the latest data released by Instagram has revealed that Norwich’s love for a particular fizzy beverage has not waned, having been instagrammed more than any other alcoholic beverage.

And that drink is of course, prosecco.

Norwich joined the tens of other cities such as Bristol, Manchester and York, in their favouritism of the drink.

Research commissioned by Celebrity Cruises revealed that nationally, Aperol Spritz is the most Instagrammed cocktail, beating G&Ts, Pimms and martinis.

Since May, almost 30,000 pictures of prosecco had been instagrammed across the UK.

Across the world, the research found that Aperol Spritz’ were favoured in Europe, and craft beer was favoured in the US.

Likewise, Scotland favourited their national drink of whisky, with all cities apart from Dundee favouring the beverage.