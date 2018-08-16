Video

Band is ‘dancing in the moonlight’ after landing gig with Toploader

Gamplan infront of the double decker bus they hired to take their fans to London. Photo: Gameplan Gameplan

A Norwich band has secured a support slot with a group who have sold more than a million records worldwide.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gamplan playing at a wedding function. Photo: Gameplan Gamplan playing at a wedding function. Photo: Gameplan

Gameplan, an indie band from Norwich, will play alongside Toploader in Islington next weekend.

A music agency picked them up after a gig in London o2 and Owen Spooner, 26, lead singer, said: “We got an opportunity to play at the 02, so we rented a double decker coach to take our fans down there.

“Seeing people singing and dancing to music that you have written is the best thing in the world.”

The five-piece, consisting of brothers, Owen and Glen Spooner, Lewis Ames, Daniel Rumford and Will Beanland, have been together for more than 10 years.

They have more than 1,250 followers on Facebook and have played in Norwich venues such as, The Waterfront, The Stanley Arms and Franks Bar.

Influences include, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Kasabian, Oasis and The Jam.

Mr Spooner said: “We started the band as a laugh doing covers but we want people to get to know us for our own music instead of what we used to do.

“Since being picked up by the agency, we have had a few gigs in London and when we got offered the gig with Toploader it was a no brainer!”

Toploader are touring the UK between August 18 – October 5.

The band, most commonly known for their 1990s hit, Dancing in the Moonlight from the album Onka’s Big Moka, which sold more than a million copies and peaked at number five in the UK’s album charts.

The 2018 Seeing Stars tour takes them around England, Scotland and the Isle of Man, stopping in High Wycombe, Knebworth and Oxford.

Gamepan will join Toploader at Loud in London Festival, Islington Assemnly Hall, on August 25.

Mr Spooner said: “We’re hoping to have some more gig’s in Norfolk and London in future, we’re also looking into getting some merchandise made alongside our new album next month.”

For more information or for tickets, visit Toploader’s official website.

To keep up to date with Gameplan, go to their Facebook page.