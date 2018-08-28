Search

North Norfolk’s coast and countryside featured in joint art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 11:52 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 31 August 2018

Painting by Caroline Richmond, whose work will be on show at the Loft Gallery, Blickling Hall, from October 1-11. Photo: CAROLINE RICHMOND

Archant

An exciting and eclectic mix of artwork will be on show at the Loft Gallery, Blickling Hall, next month, as part of an exhibition by two north Norfolk artists.

Painting by Rosalie Osborne Gibb, whose work will be on show at the Loft Gallery, Blickling Hall, from October 1-11. Photo: ROSALIE OSBORNE GIBBPainting by Rosalie Osborne Gibb, whose work will be on show at the Loft Gallery, Blickling Hall, from October 1-11. Photo: ROSALIE OSBORNE GIBB

Rosalie Osborne Gibb, who paints a diverse range of land and seascapes in media ranging from pastels, to watercolours, will be teaming up with Caroline Richmond, whose work features British wildlife and the ever changing north Norfolk coastline, to stage Art Springs Eternal.

The exhibition, with will include original artwork, as well as signed limited edition prints, greetings cards, bone china mugs and coasters, will also feature work by artist David Roger Burton, who uses reclaimed oak and other materials salvaged from Nelson’s HMS Victory to produce one-of-a-kind bottle stoppers.

The exhibition runs from October 1-11, for more information about Loft Gallery exhibitions, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/blickling-estate

