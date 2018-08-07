Search

North Norfolk Food Festival back and better than ever in ninth year

07 August, 2018 - 06:30
North Norfolk Food & Drink festival. Picture: North Norfolk Food & Drink festival

September will get off to a mouth-watering start with the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival returning to Holkham Hall.

Now in its ninth year and one of the region’s most popular local produce events, the festival has become a firm favourite in the Norfolk social calendar, attracting over 50 stall holders and between 10 to 12,000 visitors a year.

Chris Coubrough, from The Crown Hotel, Wells and also the festival chairman says: “The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival isn’t just a celebration of our rich, culinary heritage and a chance to showcase outstanding field-to-fork produce to a wider audience but, most of all, a fantastic weekend to enjoy food and drink with friends and family in a stunning, iconic location. It’s a feast for all the senses!”

All exhibitors’ products must be grown, reared, caught, produced or sold in North Norfolk.

Stall holders, food concessions and sponsors can be found in the Walled Garden with a range of sweet and savoury produce including real ales, fresh meat, cheese, vegetables and puddings.

There’s also the opportunity to learn from the experts in the Cookery Theatre, organised and hosted by Mary Kemp, where leading chefs and bakers demonstrate their skills.

Mr Coughbrough will be cooking up a storm using locally sourced produce, as will Fran Hartsthorne (The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe), Eric Snaith (Titchwell Manor), Vanessa Scott (Strattons, Swaffham) and Michael Chamberlain (The Victoria Inn, Holkham).

Richard Bainbridge (Benedicts, Norwich) will also be joining the Cookery Theatre for the first time.

The theme for this year’s famous cake competition is ‘Chocolate’, whether that’s the main ingredient, a partial ingredient or simply as decoration.

The event is being held on September 1 and 2.

Festival gates open at 10am and close at 4pm. Holkham Hall is open on the Sunday from 12 noon until 4pm (last entry). Holkham Park is open both days from 10am to 5pm.

Entry is free of charge. A car parking charge of £3 applies in Holkham Park.

For more information about the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, visit www.northnorfolkfoodfestival.co.uk.

