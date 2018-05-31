Winning writers celebrate county that’s ‘got tha lot’

Norfolk’s stunning landscapes and the county’s distinctive dialect are celebrated in the winning entries of a writing competition organised by the new National Centre for Writing and the Eastern Daily Press.

“What does Norfolk mean to me?” was the theme for the Norfolk Day competition which asked people to pen up to 300 words.

Zena Tinsley, 60, a retired teacher from Diss, won the over 18 category for her brillant poem Norfolk’s Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!) meanwhile 13-year-old Polly Chan, a pupil at Saint Felix School in Southwold, won the under 18s category with her beautiful poem simply called Norfolk.

Alice Kent, communications director at National Centre for Writing, said: “It was clear from the competition entries that people have a deep love for the landscape, people, history and future of our wonderful county. We thoroughly enjoyed reading all the stories and poems submitted. We chose Zena’s poem ‘Norfolk’s Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!)’ as it conveyed both the wonderful Norfolk sense of humour and dialect whilst also celebrating all the riches the county has to offer - everything except mountains!”

Hannah Garrard, learning and participation manager at National Centre for Writing, said: “I had such a dreamy picture of Norfolk in my mind when I read Polly’s poem, its countryside from meadow to coast and a sense of quietude. Her poem characterises the county beautifully; the notion of it “beckoning” picnics and its sense of mystery.”

Norfolk’s Got Tha Lot (But We Hint Got Mountens!) by Zena Tinsley

Ware got forests n’ ancient woodland;

ware got parks n’ ware got fountens;

ware got heaths n’ willage greens

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got fields a boot’ful lav’nder

n’ footpaths rownd abowt ‘em

ware got pritty lit’l ole churches

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got marsh n’ ware got reedbed

and wildlife for the counten

ware got rivas, ware got the Broads

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Ware got greart ole Norfolk skoies,

and artists wot dew paint ‘em.

Ware got castles and a custline

but in Norfolk we hint got mountens.

Frum Sheren’am onta Shouldh’m

tha moiles yew are a trav’len

go frum Lodd’n acrorse ta Litch’m

but yew unt see iny mounten.

No - we loike ar Norfolk landscape flat,

thass carac’tristic of ar County,

wi just a lit’le gent’l slope

and not sum greart ole mountie.

For mountens hare in Norfolk’ud

wholly spoile ar luv’ly view.

Thare got ‘em in Fraance n’ Swizzerland

n’ they ken bloomen keep ‘em tew!

Dew yew wanta go a’ ski’en,

ya ken go alorng ta Trowse

wi’out tha trubble a’ trav’len

a country mile frum ya howse.

So when ya on ar Norfolk roads

n’ landmarks yar a’counten

ya can say “bor, Norfolk’s got the lot

That just hint got no mountens.”

Norfolk by Polly Chan

Away from the chaos, stress and madness, lies a strange place filled with utopian adventures. Instead of skyscrapers; there are trees and forests, filled with wild deer prancing to the beautiful meadows. The air is clean like a fresh white sheet, washed and drying in the gentle breeze. There are so many colours, the bright green fields, the golden yellow sand, the scarlet red flowers and the glistening of diamonds shining on the relaxing flowing rivers. The sun shines more, and the sky is blue like a summers day that you never wanted to forget.

Though this place is strange, it is a dream of mine that has finally happened, a place where wild animals and humans are at peace, a place where the river is blue and home to fish and lots of other creatures, a place where there are endless fields of colour and meadows that beckon you to have a picnic, and finally, but most importantly, a place that I love and can call a home.

