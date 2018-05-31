Search

Norfolk Day painting of Norwich Market on show in new exhibition

PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 20 August 2018

The Norfolk Day pastel creation of Norwich Market called Capturing the Moment, by John Patchett. Picture: JOHN PATCHETT

JOHN PATCHETT

An artist’s depiction of a Norwich attraction is the centrepiece of a new exhibition.

Artist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist John Patchett at work on a pastel drawing of Norwich Market for Norfolk Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pastel version of Norwich Market called Capturing the Moment was created in four hours on Norfolk Day, July 27, by Beccles artist John Patchett.

Capturing the Moment is part of Mr Patchett’s solo exhibition at the Gallery, Picturecraft in Holt.

The event in Lees Yard runs until August 22. Call 01263 711040 for details.

Other Norfolk Day events also raised charity money.

A family day promoting Norfolk’s traditions at Rockland St Mary raised £2,100 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ £10m nook appeal.

The appeal is funding a children’s hospice in Framingham Earl, to replace the Quidenham base.

A raffle at Beers of Europe, the Warehouse Antiques and Collectables and the Steiff Shop, in Setchey, raised over £600 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

