Norfolk couple star in latest episode of Don’t Tell The Bride

Lee Sim and his partner Anna, from Norfolk, who will be appearing on Don't Tell The Bride. Photo: E4/Renegade Pictures E4/Renegade Pictures

A man from Thetford will take total charge of planning his wedding day while his fiancée is kept in the dark in this week’s episode of Don’t Tell The Bride.

Lee Sim and his partner Anna prepare to tie the knot in the first episode of the new series, which airs tomorrow (August 15).

The reality TV show sees brides-to-be giving up complete control of their wedding day, leaving their future husbands free to choose a venue, outfits and catering - all while sticking to a strict budget and time frame.

Anna may have always dreamed of a Norfolk church wedding but, in the tradition of the show, she could be in for a shock as the episode’s synopsis reveals fiancé Lee is thinking less village and more Vegas.

The first series of Don’t Tell The Bride aired on BBC Three back in 2007. It then moved to BBC One and later Sky 1 but was taken over by E4 in 2017.

The episode featuring Lee and Anna will air on E4 at 9pm.