Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop
A look inside Norwich’s latest vegan restaurant

PUBLISHED: 12:27 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 08 August 2018

Erpingham House, the new vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erpingham House, the new vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Erpingham House at 22 Tombland has only been open for a few months.

The 100pc plant based restaurant was founded by co-owner Loui Blake and opened in May.

Before becoming a vegan establishment the historic grade two listed building operated as a steak restaurant.

Now the three-floor venue spans a meat and dairy free café, restaurant and bar.

Erpingham House aims to make vegan food approachable to both vegans and non-vegans alike.

Erpingham House, the new vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lauren Pashley, manager of the restaurant, said: “We want to show the community and everyone that visits that we can be a healthy and sustainable restaurant for everyone.”

“The food is healthy and nutritious and we don’t use any plastics.”

Erpingham House joins Norwich’s vegan food scene among established venues including the market’s Bia Vegan Dina and The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedicts Street.

Lauren Pashley, manager of the new vegan restaurant Erpingham House in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erpingham House, the new vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erpingham House, the new vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Erpingham House, the new vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

