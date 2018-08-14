Search

New photographic exhibition highlighting natural beauty of Mexico

PUBLISHED: 11:10 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 14 August 2018

One of the pictures of wildlife which will be on show in a new photographic exhibition at The Forum, Norwich, by Roberto Ruiz. Picture: ROBERTO RUIZ

ROBERTO RUIZ

Photographs celebrating the natural beauty of central America will be on show at a city centre attraction.

The Discovering the secrets of Sierra Gorda, Mexico exhibition, created by wildlife photographer and conservationist, Roberto Ruiz, is running at The Forum in Norwich from August 13 until August 17.

Mr Ruiz is head of the land conservation programme with the grassroots organisation Grupo Ecológico Sierra Gorda (GESG).

GESG has been partnered with Suffolk-based wildlife conservation charity World Land Trust for more than a decade, and together have protected more than 10,000 acres of the Mexican habitat.

Mr Ruiz said: “My job as a photographer is to capture these wild moments, and my job as a conservationist is to protect their wilderness as far as I can.”

The World Land Trust is also behind the new exhibition.

Visit www.worldlandtrust.org/appeals/ancient-forests/

