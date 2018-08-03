Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

National nightclub chain to open new venue in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:52 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:00 12 August 2018

Popworld is set to open in Norwich on Prince of Wales Road. Picture Jessica Long.

Popworld is set to open in Norwich on Prince of Wales Road. Picture Jessica Long.

Archant

A national nightclub chain is set to open a new bar on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

Popworld, which has dozens of venues in towns and cities across the country, has plans to open a new nightclub in Norwich later this month.

Building work is currently underway at the premises on Prince of Wales Road, which used to be home to Fatso’s, Essence and most recently Lost.

It states on the venue’s Facebook page that the bar will be opening on Friday August 24 with a ‘grand VIP launch party’.

And the following night there is set to be a live performance from Romanian pop duo the Cheeky Girls.

Prince of Wales Road, which is known as the hub of Norwich nightlife, has undergone change recently

Mercy has closed, with Flaunt reopening and Rocco’s being replaced with Bished.

And Red Rock Café is set to open later this month. Its licensing application stated it would cater to over 35s.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast