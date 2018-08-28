Search

Strictly champion and Holby City actor to star in new play coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:11 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 05 September 2018

Current Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden is starring in the new The House On Cold Hill play which is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.

Archant

A new spine-chilling play starring the current Strictly Come Dancing champion is coming to Norwich.

The new play The House On Cold Hill is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.The new play The House On Cold Hill is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.

Joe McFadden, who won the 2017 series with his partner Katya Jones, will be in the stage version of the novel The House On Cold Hil.

He will play Ollie Harcourt who moves into a new dream home with his family in the Sussex countryside only to find the property is the stuff of nightmares.

Mr McFadden said he is looking forward to “thrilling” audiences when the adaptation of Peter James’ novel comes to the Norwich Theatre Royal in March.

“I am so pleased to be on board for the new Peter James stage play,” said the 42-year-old. “Peter’s had such incredible success as a novelist around the world and it’s been great to see how well his books have translated to the stage.

“His previous plays have been huge hits with audiences around the country, so I am excited to have the opportunity to now bring his brilliant ghostly thriller to the stage for the very first time. I am looking forward to us shocking and thrilling audiences in Norwich with The House On Cold Hill.”

The Strictly star is a familiar face on British television having starred as PC Joe Mason in Heartbeat and was Bafta nominated for his performance in The Crow Road.

Most recently he played Raf di Lucca in Holby City and left the show last year in a dramatic episode which saw his character killed in a shooting at the hospital.

“Joe is a brilliant and highly acclaimed actor who has graced our TV screens for many years and I could not have asked for a better leading man for the next Peter James stage outing,” said the best selling author.

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch earlier this year. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.Joe McFadden and Katya Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch earlier this year. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

“I know that audiences around the country will be thrilled to see him back on stage and hopefully equally pleased to see the return of my work to theatres.”

Stage versions of Mr James’ work have proved popular in the past in Norwich with The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple both touring to the city.

The House On Cold Hill will be at the Norwich Theatre Royal from March 11 to March 16 with performances at 7.30pm and matinee shows at 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets are available via the theatre box office and are priced from £10 to £31.30.

