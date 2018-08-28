Search

Norfolk pubs to be first to offer new meatless ‘bleeding’ burger

PUBLISHED: 13:06 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:06 30 August 2018

Norfolk pubs to be first to offer the meatless 'bleeding' B12 Burger. Picture Marston�s PLC.

Norfolk pubs to be first to offer the meatless 'bleeding' B12 Burger. Picture Marston�s PLC.

Archant

Diners in Norfolk will be some of the first people to try the UK’s first meatless ‘bleeding’ burger.

Created by Moving Mountains, a British brand leading plant-based innovation, the B12 Burger smells, tastes and bleeds like meat but is completely plant-based.

The burger will be available at selected Marston’s pubs in the county with the Cock Inn and Copper Beech in Norwich, the Greenstone at East Dereham, the Grayling in Great Yarmouth and the Thatchers Needle at Diss all serving the dish. People can also try it Spring Tide in Lowestoft.

It has taken more than three years and 200 test recipes to create the final B12 Burger. The burger is made from a mix of natural ingredients including oyster mushrooms, pea protein and oats that make up 18g of plant protein per patty.

It will be served on a brioche bun with vegan jackfruit, a side of Asian slaw and the classic burger sides of freshly cooked chips and onion rings.

Nicola Arrow, Marston’s senior food development manager said: “The Moving Mountains B12 Burger is such an innovative addition to our menus that not only caters to our vegetarian and vegan customers but also to those who are trying to make more conscious health or ethical choices when eating out.”

The burger will be available in the selected pubs from Wednesday September 5.

